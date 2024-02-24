 Maharashtra MSME Defence Expo: Devendra Fadnavis Encourages Engineering Students To Explore Defence Sector - See Photos
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMaharashtra MSME Defence Expo: Devendra Fadnavis Encourages Engineering Students To Explore Defence Sector - See Photos

Maharashtra MSME Defence Expo: Devendra Fadnavis Encourages Engineering Students To Explore Defence Sector - See Photos

Devendra Fadnavis emphasised the need for a new policy to promote the defence industry in Maharashtra, aiming to foster the growth of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in this sector

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Saturday, February 24, 2024, 06:51 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra MSME Defence Expo: Devendra Fadnavis Encourages Engineering Students To Explore Defence Sector - See Photos |

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the significant opportunity that defence manufacturing presents for engineering students during the inauguration of the Maharashtra MSME Defense Expo at the Pune International Exhibition and Convention Centre (PIECC) in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Moshi on Saturday.

Fadnavis emphasised the need for a new policy to promote the defence industry in Maharashtra, aiming to foster the growth of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in this sector.

He stated, "Technology plays a vital role in the defence sector, and Pune, as the technology capital, has made significant strides in this field. The Industries Department has proposed the establishment of four clusters for MSMEs involved in the supply chain, fostering entrepreneurship in this domain. Private organisations' active participation in the exhibition is crucial for creating a conducive ecosystem. Defence manufacturing offers immense opportunities for engineering students, prompting us to contemplate our role in this ecosystem through such exhibitions."

Minister Chandrakant Patil echoed these sentiments, noting, "This exhibition is instrumental for engineering students, especially considering the burgeoning defence industry in our country. The new education policy emphasises aligning the curriculum with industry needs, ensuring that courses developed from next June will cater to the requirements of the defence industry. Collaboration between central and state governments will facilitate the creation of a curriculum tailored to provide the necessary manpower for the sector."

Read Also
#StartPuneRamwadiMetro Trends On X As Pune Metro Awaits State Nod To Begin Operations On Ruby...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra MSME Defence Expo: Devendra Fadnavis Encourages Engineering Students To Explore Defence...

Maharashtra MSME Defence Expo: Devendra Fadnavis Encourages Engineering Students To Explore Defence...

Pune: IAF Chief VR Chaudhari Visits Maharashtra MSME Defence Expo In Moshi

Pune: IAF Chief VR Chaudhari Visits Maharashtra MSME Defence Expo In Moshi

Pune: ECI Rolls Out Home Voting For Seniors; Assets & Criminal Records Of Candidates To Be Displayed...

Pune: ECI Rolls Out Home Voting For Seniors; Assets & Criminal Records Of Candidates To Be Displayed...

Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner Invites Inputs From Citizens For Talawade's Biodiversity Park; Watch...

Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner Invites Inputs From Citizens For Talawade's Biodiversity Park; Watch...

Pune Student Arrested For Giving Death Threats To CM Eknath Shinde, Son Shrikant Shinde On X

Pune Student Arrested For Giving Death Threats To CM Eknath Shinde, Son Shrikant Shinde On X