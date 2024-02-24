Maharashtra MSME Defence Expo: Devendra Fadnavis Encourages Engineering Students To Explore Defence Sector - See Photos |

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the significant opportunity that defence manufacturing presents for engineering students during the inauguration of the Maharashtra MSME Defense Expo at the Pune International Exhibition and Convention Centre (PIECC) in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Moshi on Saturday.

Fadnavis emphasised the need for a new policy to promote the defence industry in Maharashtra, aiming to foster the growth of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in this sector.

He stated, "Technology plays a vital role in the defence sector, and Pune, as the technology capital, has made significant strides in this field. The Industries Department has proposed the establishment of four clusters for MSMEs involved in the supply chain, fostering entrepreneurship in this domain. Private organisations' active participation in the exhibition is crucial for creating a conducive ecosystem. Defence manufacturing offers immense opportunities for engineering students, prompting us to contemplate our role in this ecosystem through such exhibitions."

Minister Chandrakant Patil echoed these sentiments, noting, "This exhibition is instrumental for engineering students, especially considering the burgeoning defence industry in our country. The new education policy emphasises aligning the curriculum with industry needs, ensuring that courses developed from next June will cater to the requirements of the defence industry. Collaboration between central and state governments will facilitate the creation of a curriculum tailored to provide the necessary manpower for the sector."