Maharashtra: Mephedrone Worth ₹150 Crore Seized From Drug Manufacturing Unit In Sangli |

The Mumbai Police unearthed a drug manufacturing unit in Maharashtra's Sangli district and seized more than 100kg of mephedrone valued at over ₹150 crore, an official said on Tuesday.

Based on specific inputs, crime branch sleuths conducted a raid and discovered the drug manufacturing unit at Irali village on Sunday evening, he said.

The unit was situated on a farm, from where the police seized more than 100kg of mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant drug, valued at over ₹150 crore, the official said.

Police also recovered raw materials used in manufacturing drugs, he said.

Earlier, a Pune Police team had seized 150kg of mephedrone by raiding three locations in Kupwad in Sangli district and arrested three persons.