 Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant Reviews Rain-Related Losses In Marathwada
Uday Samant was speaking during his visit to assess the losses in the areas adjoining the industrial zones in Marathwada on Thursday

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 07:28 PM IST
Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant Reviews Rain-Related Losses In Marathwada | X/@samant_uday

“The incidents of water entering the villages and farms adjoining the industrial areas due to heavy rains must be prevented. Precautions should be taken so that such incidents do not occur in the future, and measures should be implemented for it. A detailed proposal should be submitted so that a permanent solution can be sought,” directed State Industries Minister Uday Samant.

He was speaking during his visit to assess the losses in the areas adjoining the industrial zones in Marathwada on Thursday. Later, he conducted a meeting with officers at the district collectorate and issued necessary directives in this regard.

MLA Vilas Bhumre, District Collector Dilip Swami, Resident Deputy District Collector Janardan Vidhate, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation Chief Engineer Balasaheb Zanje, Executive Engineer R.D. Giri, Abhay Navdhane, Balu Rautrai, Pramod Magare, Ravindra Chaudhary, Arunkumar Dubey, Swapnil Rathod, Yogesh Sarnekar, Kiran Jadhav, and other officers were present.

The issues regarding problems faced due to heavy rains in the industrial areas and the losses in villages and farms adjoining the industrial zones were discussed.

Samant directed that such incidents should not occur again and that a permanent solution should be sought. A decision was taken to provide ₹16 crore for the repair of Kamgar Chowk to Ambedkar Chowk. The demand of residents for the 600-meter road at Ranjangaon Shenpunji should be resolved soon, Samant directed.

Similarly, the Sajapur Road in Waluj MIDC was sanctioned. Water flowing from the industrial areas to the villages should be stopped immediately, and the water supply pipeline should be replaced without delay, he said.

The officers informed that the electricity supply disrupted in the industrial area due to heavy rains has been restored.

Samant also informed that an incubation centre, with the help of the Tata Institute, will be started in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar soon, where 7,000 students will be provided industrial training.

