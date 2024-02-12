Maharashtra Govt Committed To Addressing Talathis' Issues, Assures Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil |

State Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil assured the Talathi Association that the government is committed to addressing the issues faced by talathis, highlighting their crucial role as the face of the revenue department at the village level.

Speaking at a state-level convention in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, he emphasised the importance of talathis in assisting residents during various calamities, underscoring their significance as representatives of the government in villages.

The convention, inaugurated by Vikhe-Patil, was attended by District Guardian Minister Sandipan Bhumre, Divisional Commissioner Madhukarraje Ardad, District Collector G Srikanth, and other officials.

Addressing the gathering, Vikhe-Patil acknowledged the major demands of talathis and assured that most of them would be addressed promptly, with the remaining to be resolved after discussions with relevant authorities.

One significant decision announced was the acceptance of the demand to change the name of the post from 'Talathi' to 'Village Revenue Officer'. Additionally, the Talathi Association's name change to Maharashtra Rajya Talathi Sangh was sanctioned. Regarding salary scale issues, Vikhe-Patil promised resolution after cabinet consultations.

Furthermore, the government sanctioned the establishment of 3,110 new talathi offices statewide. Vikhe-Patil also mentioned plans to promote revenue assistants and talathis with ten years of uninterrupted service to senior-level positions, indicating a positive outlook from the government.

During Vikhe-Patil's speech, association members demanded the immediate implementation of the old pension scheme. While Vikhe-Patil did not address this directly, he assured ongoing negotiations and a favourable decision from the government in due course.