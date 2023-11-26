Maharashtra Government Taking Proactive Steps For Climate Action Plan: Dr Neelam Gorhe |

Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Dr Neelam Gorhe said that the Maharashtra state government is actively crafting a comprehensive action plan to tackle climate change, placing a strong emphasis on the development of ambitious policies.

Dr Neelam Gorhe underscored the commitment to secure a "climate-safe future" for the state. At Vidhan Bhavan, a meeting transpired between the Maharashtra Legislature and the Finland Parliamentary Delegation Committee on Environment and Climate Change. The Finnish delegation, led by Committee Chair Jenny Pitko and Vice-Chair Evelina Heiniluma, engaged in discussions with various members and officials from both governments.

Dr Gorhe highlights connection between nature and humanity

Dr Gorhe highlighted the deep-rooted connection between nature and humanity, ingrained in ancient Indian literature and celebrated in festivals that symbolise unique associations with the region's seasons, flora, and fauna. India's dedication to international environmental protection agreements is reaffirmed, with recent commendation received during the 18th G-20 summit in Delhi, she added.

Dr Gorhe apprised the delegation of Maharashtra's environmental initiatives and legislative endeavours, drawing parallels with Finland's parliamentary functioning. Ongoing challenges posed by natural calamities prompted discussions on harnessing new technologies for effective disaster relief.

Expressing hope for cooperation between the Finland Parliament, the state government, and the Maharashtra Legislature, Dr Gorhe said she aims to foster public awareness and collaborative measures on pressing environmental issues.