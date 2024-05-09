 Maharashtra: Five Persons Detained For Showing Black Flags To Devendra Fadnavis' Convoy In Dhule
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMaharashtra: Five Persons Detained For Showing Black Flags To Devendra Fadnavis' Convoy In Dhule

Maharashtra: Five Persons Detained For Showing Black Flags To Devendra Fadnavis' Convoy In Dhule

The incident took place at Karvand Naka in Shirpur

PTIUpdated: Thursday, May 09, 2024, 04:34 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: Five Persons Detained For Showing Black Flags To Devendra Fadnavis' Convoy In Dhule | x/@Dev_Fadnavis

Five people were detained by police in north Maharashtra's Dhule district after they showed black flags to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' convoy on Wednesday afternoon and released later, a police official said here.

The incident took place at Karvand Naka in Shirpur, he said.

Read Also
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Confident Of Sitting Shiv Sena MP Hemant Godse Retaining Nashik Lok...
article-image

Fadnavis was on his way to Jalgaon to campaign after finishing a rally in Shirpur when the protesters came on the road, the official said.

They belonged to the Adivasi and Koli communities and wanted to protest as their long-pending demands had not been fulfilled.

Read Also
Nashik: Troubled Due To Domestic Violence, Women Kills Self, Poisons Two Daughter
article-image

They were taken to Shirpur police station and released after giving a warning, the official added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Five Persons Detained For Showing Black Flags To Devendra Fadnavis' Convoy In Dhule

Maharashtra: Five Persons Detained For Showing Black Flags To Devendra Fadnavis' Convoy In Dhule

Shirdi Lok Sabha Constituency: VBA Candidate Utkarsha Rupawate's Entry To Make Contest Tough For...

Shirdi Lok Sabha Constituency: VBA Candidate Utkarsha Rupawate's Entry To Make Contest Tough For...

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Confident Of Sitting Shiv Sena MP Hemant Godse Retaining Nashik Lok...

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Confident Of Sitting Shiv Sena MP Hemant Godse Retaining Nashik Lok...

Maval Constituency to Have Special Polling Stations for Women, Youth, and Disabled Voters

Maval Constituency to Have Special Polling Stations for Women, Youth, and Disabled Voters

Pune, Maval, Shirur Lok Sabha Polls: Police Order Closure of Commercial Establishments Within 100...

Pune, Maval, Shirur Lok Sabha Polls: Police Order Closure of Commercial Establishments Within 100...