Maharashtra: Father-Son Duo Among Four Killed In Road Accident In Beed | Representative Photo

Beed: Four persons, including a father-son duo, were killed after a truck collided with a pickup vehicle in Beed district, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred around 9.30pm on Friday on the Ahmedpur-Ahmednagar highway at Sasewadi village in Beed taluka, they said.

"The pickup vehicle was on its way to Patoda via Manjarsumbha in the district when the truck carrying pipes from the opposite direction collided with it. After the collision, the pickup vehicle got stuck to the truck and got dragged for some distance," a police official said.

Three occupants of the pickup vehicle, identified as Prahlad Gharat (63), his son Nitin (41), Vinod Sanap (40), and truck driver Gahininath Garje (31), died on the spot, police said.