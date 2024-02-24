 Maharashtra: Each District To Have Divyang Bhavan, Says Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra: Each District To Have Divyang Bhavan, Says Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

This initiative will commence from the divisional headquarters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Saturday, February 24, 2024, 04:09 PM IST
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced the establishment of 'Divyang Bhavans' at all district headquarters to cater to the needs of the state's disabled population, which comprises around four per cent of the total. This initiative will commence from the divisional headquarters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Addressing a review meeting at the district collectorate, Pawar was joined by District Guardian Minister and EGS Minister Sandipan Bhumre, Housing Minister Atul Save, MLA Ramesh Bornare, MLC Satish Chavan, and several other officials including Divisional Commissioner Madhukar Raje Ardad and District Collector Dilip Swami.

The meeting began with tributes to former Chief Minister Manohar Joshi, followed by reports on annual scheme expenditures and project implementations in the Zilla Parishad and municipal corporation. Pawar emphasised timely completion of proposed works, particularly focussing on water supply planning and drought mitigation.

He also stressed prioritising development efforts in rural areas, especially in ZP schools and health departments. Detailed discussions on development issues were held with the participation of Bhumre, Save, Bornare, Chavan, and other officials.

