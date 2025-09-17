Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Assures Continuous Efforts For Marathwada’s Development At Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Event | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The government is committed to the overall development of the Marathwada region, for which we will work continuously to establish industries, generate employment, and develop agriculture and basic amenities,” assured Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He was speaking during the chief function of the Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din held at Siddharth Garden on Wednesday.

Initially, Fadnavis offered a floral circle to the martyrs’ pillar, and a guard of honour was given by the police department. The flag hoisting was done after the guard of honour. State social justice minister and district guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat, Rajya Sabha MP Dr Bhagwat Karad, MP Dr Kalyan Kale, MP Sandipan Bhumre, MLC Satish Chavan, Prashant Bamb, Pradeep Jaiswal, Vilas Bhumre, Sanjana Jadhav, Ambadas Danve, former MP Chandrakaant Khaire, divisional commissioner Jitendra Papalkar, municipal commissioner G Srikanth, CP Praveen Pawar, district collector Dilip Swami and others were present.

Fadnavis further said a severe struggle was initiated for liberating Marathwada from the clutches of the Nizam regime. Swami Ramanand Tirth, Govindbhai Shroff, Digambarrao Bindu, Ravinarayan Reddy, Devisinghji Chavan, Bhausaheb Vaishpayan, Shankarsingh Naik, Vijendra Kabra, Balasaheb Paranjape, Kashinath Kulkarni, Dagdabai Shelke, Vitthalrao Katkar, Harishchandra Jadhav, Janardhan Hortikar, Suryabhan Pawar, Vinayakrao Charthankar and other freedom fighters fought for the liberation of the region. Along with them, the general public also participated in the struggle and gained freedom from Razakars. The struggle continued for nearly 13 months, and hence the Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din is celebrated.

The Marathwada region has faced severe losses due to the recent heavy rains. The farmers and those who died during the floods will get the compensation soon. The water from the Krishna Valley was brought in Marathwada, and in the second stage the water from Sangli and Kolhapur will be brought here. This will discard the drought of the region. The 54 TMC water will be brought from Ulhas Valley. All the decisions taken in the cabinet meeting held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in 2023 will be completely implemented.

Funds have been allotted for the development of Grishneshwar temple, Tuljabhavani temple, the Human Development Index, city buses, Anganwadi and other works, Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis conveyed wishes of the Mukti Sangram Din to the freedom fighter and the residents present on the occasion. Family members of the freedom fighters, senior citizens, residents, officers and employees of various government departments were present.