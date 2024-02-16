 Maharashtra: Civic Official, Town Planner Held For Bribery In Latur
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMaharashtra: Civic Official, Town Planner Held For Bribery In Latur

Maharashtra: Civic Official, Town Planner Held For Bribery In Latur

The two have been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act

PTIUpdated: Friday, February 16, 2024, 05:39 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: Civic Official, Town Planner Held For Bribery In Latur | Representative Image

The chief officer of Ahmedpur Municipal Council in Latur district and a town planner were nabbed for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said on Thursday.

Chief Officer Kakasaheb Doifode (39) and town planner Ajay Kasture (55) were caught red-handed during a trap laid by the ACB on Wednesday, he said.

"They had sought ₹7 lakh from a man to sanction a plot layout. The duo was held while accepting ₹5 lakh. The two have been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act," he said.

Read Also
PHOTOS: At Least 8 Injured In Major Accident Near Pune's Navale Bridge
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Photos: Maratha Quota Stir Turns Violent In Hingoli's Vasmat, MSRTC Bus Set Ablaze

Photos: Maratha Quota Stir Turns Violent In Hingoli's Vasmat, MSRTC Bus Set Ablaze

Maharashtra: Civic Official, Town Planner Held For Bribery In Latur

Maharashtra: Civic Official, Town Planner Held For Bribery In Latur

Aurangabad: Web Developer Arrested By NIA Over Alleged ISIS Ties

Aurangabad: Web Developer Arrested By NIA Over Alleged ISIS Ties

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Keen To Contest Lok Sabha Elections From Mumbai, Says AIMIM MP Imtiaz...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Keen To Contest Lok Sabha Elections From Mumbai, Says AIMIM MP Imtiaz...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Class 8th Student Dies After Falling From 3rd Floor Of School Building

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Class 8th Student Dies After Falling From 3rd Floor Of School Building