Maharashtra: Civic Official, Town Planner Held For Bribery In Latur

The chief officer of Ahmedpur Municipal Council in Latur district and a town planner were nabbed for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said on Thursday.

Chief Officer Kakasaheb Doifode (39) and town planner Ajay Kasture (55) were caught red-handed during a trap laid by the ACB on Wednesday, he said.

"They had sought ₹7 lakh from a man to sanction a plot layout. The duo was held while accepting ₹5 lakh. The two have been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act," he said.