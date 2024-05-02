Maharashtra: BJP's Defeat Is Inevitable, Claims Congress' Nana Patole | X/@NANA_PATOLE

The BJP-led Centre has robbed the people through the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and ruined the country by selling public enterprises in the past ten years, Congress Maharashtra president Nana Patole has claimed.

Speaking with media persons in Latur, he said there is a lot of resentment among the masses against the Centre. "Therefore, the BJP's defeat is inevitable," he said.

In the Latur Lok Sabha seat, the BJP has renominated its sitting MP Sudhakar Shrangare, while the Congress has fielded a fresh face in Dr Shivaji Kalge, an eye surgeon.

"... Instead of criticising former PM Dr Manmohan Singh, the BJP should explain what steps it has taken to improve the country's economy in the last ten years," he said.

India's economy was much better during Manmohan Singh's tenure, he said.

"The process for the third phase of the Lok Sabha election has started. People express anger and resentment against the BJP. The youth is upset with the BJP. The INDIA bloc's candidates will win all the 48 seats in Maharashtra," he claimed.

Patole said BJP leaders do not talk about atrocities on women, farmer suicide, and increased unemployment in the state. "They are just telling fibs to pass the time...people will now teach the BJP a lesson," he said, attacking the ruling party over electoral bonds and demonetisation.

While the rich and industrialists are being spared, taxes and the burden of GST are being indirectly imposed on the common people, he said.

Patole also slammed Chief Minster Eknath Shinde for "defaming" the "Latur Pattern", which sees students from the state's Latur division topping various school exams.

Meanwhile, the government has declared May 7 a public holiday in 11 constituencies, including Latur, where voting will be held in the third phase that day.