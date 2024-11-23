Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: Siddharth Shirole, Hemant Rasane, Mahesh Landge, Madhuri Misal, Chandrakant Patil, Sunil Tingre Leading in Pune |

The ruling BJP candidates in Pune appeared to lead in Maharashtra, and was leading in assembly seats like Kothrud, Shivajinagar, Parvati, as per the latest figures by the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance appeared set to retain power in Maharashtra, and was leading in 204 of the 288 assembly seats, as per the latest figures by the Election Commission.

Shivajinagar: Siddharth Anil Shirole of the Bharatiya Janata Party is currently leading with 20,192 votes, while Datta Bahirat of the Indian National Congress is trailing with 11,288 votes.

Kothrud: Chandrakant (Dada) Bachhu Patil of the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading with 27,474 votes, while Chandrakant Balbhim Mokate of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) is trailing with 8,655 votes.

Khadakwasla: Bhimrao Dhondiba Tapkir of the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading with 30,287 votes, while Dodke Sachin Shivajirao of the Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar is trailing with 29,581 votes. Mayuresh Ramesh Wanjale of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena is also trailing with 8,372 votes.

Parvati: Madhuri Satish Misal of the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading with 40,578 votes, while Ashwini Nitin Kadam of the Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar is trailing with 24,106 votes. Aba Bagul, an Independent candidate, is also trailing with 5,372 votes.

Cant: Kamble Sunil Dnyandev of the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading with 16,108 votes, while Bagwe Ramesh Anandrao of the Indian National Congress is trailing with 15,679 votes.

Wadgaon Sheri: Sunil Vijay Tingre of the Nationalist Congress Party is leading with 56,296 votes, while Bapusaheb Tukaram Pathare of the Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar is trailing with 39,861 votes.

Kasba: Hemant Narayan Rasane of the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading with 15,339 votes, while Dhangekar Ravindra Hemraj of the Indian National Congress is trailing with 9,896 votes.

Bhosari: Mahesh (Dada) Kisan Landge of the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading with 40,124 votes, while Ajit Damodar Gavhane of the Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar is trailing with 27,026 votes, a decrease of 13,098 votes.