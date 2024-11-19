Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Pune Cantonment Constituency: Know About Parties, Past Results, Winners, Losers And More

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | FPJ

The Pune Cantonment Assembly constituency plays a crucial role in the electoral landscape of the Pune district, Maharashtra. Known for its distinct combination, it includes historic districts, military bases, and urban areas. The Pune Cantonment constituency includes a large portion of Pune city, which encompasses the Pune Cantonment area and nearby urban neighborhoods.

Pune Cantonment is situated within the Pune district in the state of Maharashtra. It falls within the Pune constituency. In 2019, Kamble Sunil Dnyandev from the Bharatiya Janata Party secured victory over Bagwe Ramesh Anandrao of the Indian National Congress by a margin of 5012 votes.

The Pune Cantonment Assembly constituency is situated within the Pune Lok Sabha constituency. During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Muralidhar Kisan Mohol of the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged victorious in the Pune Lok Sabha (MP) Seat by defeating Indian National Congress candidate Ravindra Hemraj Dhangekar with a margin of 123038 votes.

History of Pune Cantonment Assembly seat

Throughout history, the Indian National Congress (INC) has maintained a strong presence in Pune Cantonment, showcasing its influence in both urban and military areas. In the 2014 election, Dilip Kamble from the BJP emerged victorious, indicating a change in voter choices. This marked the transition of Pune Cantonment from being a stronghold of the Congress party to becoming a stronghold of the BJP. Sunil Kamble from the BJP emerged victorious in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Election, showcasing the party's increasing stronghold in the city of Pune. In the past, the seat was held by Congress leaders, but voter preferences have recently changed towards the BJP.

2024 Maharashtra Election: Contestants Running in Pune Cantonment Constituency

In the upcoming 2024 Maharashtra election, Sunil Kamble from the Bharatiya Janata Party, who has been the MLA for this constituency since the 2019 elections, is running for re-election. Ramesh Anandrao Bagwe of INC, who came in third place in the 2019 assembly election, will be competing against BJP's Sunil Kamble.