 Indian Govt Pushes For Green Hydrogen Startups, Launches ₹100 Crore Fund
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechIndian Govt Pushes For Green Hydrogen Startups, Launches ₹100 Crore Fund

Indian Govt Pushes For Green Hydrogen Startups, Launches ₹100 Crore Fund

The announcement was made at the 1st Annual Green Hydrogen R&D Conference organised by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) in the national capital.

IANSUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 09:39 AM IST
article-image
A green hydrogen setup. representational image. | Photo courtesy: www.essar.com

Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi on Thursday launched a Rs 100 crore Call for Proposals to support start-ups working on green hydrogen innovation.

The announcement was made at the 1st Annual Green Hydrogen R&D Conference organised by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) in the national capital.

The scheme will provide funding of up to Rs 5 crore per project for pilot projects in areas such as hydrogen production, storage, transport, and utilisation technologies.

At the conference, 25 start-ups are showcasing their innovations, including electrolyser manufacturing, AI-driven optimisation, and biological hydrogen solutions.

FPJ Shorts
Why Are Investors And Apple Fans Unhappy With The iPhone 17 Launch?
Why Are Investors And Apple Fans Unhappy With The iPhone 17 Launch?
India Claims Maiden Gold Medal In Men’s Compound Team Event At World Archery Championships 2025
India Claims Maiden Gold Medal In Men’s Compound Team Event At World Archery Championships 2025
How Will AI & Technology Transform The Personal Finance Industry?
How Will AI & Technology Transform The Personal Finance Industry?
She Quit Her Corporate Job To Teach People Styling Hacks; Meet Mumbai Fashion Influencer & Instagram Stylist Kinnari Jain
She Quit Her Corporate Job To Teach People Styling Hacks; Meet Mumbai Fashion Influencer & Instagram Stylist Kinnari Jain

Joshi said the initiative is aimed at turning research into practical solutions that can power industries, clean cities, and generate lakhs of new jobs across the country.

He underlined Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM), launched in 2023 with an outlay of Rs 19,744 crore, to make India a global hub for green hydrogen.

The minister also highlighted the progress made so far, including 23 R&amp;D projects already awarded in areas like safety and integration, hydrogen production from biomass, and hydrogen applications.

India’s first port-based green hydrogen pilot project at V.O. Chidambaranar Port, hydrogen buses and refuelling stations, and pilot projects in the steel and shipping sectors were cited as examples of the mission moving from vision to action.

Joshi pointed out that India recently discovered a record low price of Rs 49.75 per kg in its first-ever green ammonia auction, compared to Rs 100.28 per kg in 2024, marking a big step forward in affordability.

He also noted that both large corporations and start-ups are investing heavily to build a complete hydrogen value chain, creating employment opportunities and boosting India’s export potential.

Reiterating India’s targets under NGHM, Joshi said the country aims to produce five million metric tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030, add 125 GW of renewable energy capacity, attract investments worth Rs 8 lakh crore, and reduce 50 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions each year.

The two-day Green Hydrogen R&D Conference will feature expert sessions, interactive discussions, and a start-up expo, reflecting India’s strong push towards becoming a global leader in the hydrogen economy.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Why Are Investors And Apple Fans Unhappy With The iPhone 17 Launch?

Why Are Investors And Apple Fans Unhappy With The iPhone 17 Launch?

India's Semiconductor Market Is Expected To Reach $103.5 Billion By 2030

India's Semiconductor Market Is Expected To Reach $103.5 Billion By 2030

Apple’s India Shipments To Grow 25% This Year, Likely To Hit Record 14-15 million Units In 2025

Apple’s India Shipments To Grow 25% This Year, Likely To Hit Record 14-15 million Units In 2025

92% Indians Prefer Instagram Reels Over YouTube Shorts: Report

92% Indians Prefer Instagram Reels Over YouTube Shorts: Report

Indian Govt Pushes For Green Hydrogen Startups, Launches ₹100 Crore Fund

Indian Govt Pushes For Green Hydrogen Startups, Launches ₹100 Crore Fund