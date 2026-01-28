 Amazon's 'Accidental' Layoff Mail Sparks Fresh Fears Of Job Cuts At AWS
An internal AWS email referencing “organisational changes” has reignited speculation that Amazon may announce another round of layoffs. The message, reportedly sent by mistake, hinted some staff were already informed of their status. Media reports say job cuts could impact AWS and retail teams, following Amazon’s 14,000-employee reduction in October 2025.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 11:36 AM IST
article-image
Amazon's AWS Invests in India | File

An internal Amazon Web Services (AWS) email, seemingly sent by mistake referencing “organizational changes,” heightened speculation that US tech giant Amazon may announce another round of layoffs, though employees were already expecting one despite no official announcement.

The message, sent by Colleen Aubrey, senior vice president of applied AI solutions at Amazon Web Services (AWS), acknowledged that “changes like this are hard on everyone” and said they were intended to position the vertical for “future success,” according to multiple reports.

The email, which referenced a post by Amazon HR chief Beth Galetti, suggested that some staff had already been notified of their status. The message, which was seemingly sent by accident, included the subject line “Project Dawn” and appeared to be recalled shortly after it was sent. Amazon did not clarify about “Project Dawn”, or if the message was released prematurely.

Job cuts could affect teams across AWS as well as Amazon’s core retail and stores operations, media reports said, citing people familiar with the matter. In October 2025, Amazon reduced 14,000 white-collar employees from its workforce, around half of its total target 30,000. The magnitude of job cuts next week is expected to be of the same level, as per the sources. The Seattle online retailer had linked the October round of job cuts to the rise of artificial intelligence software in an internal letter.

Later, however, CEO Andy Jassy told analysts during the company’s third-quarter earnings call that the reduction was not "really financially driven" or "AI-driven." He said, “it’s culture," alluding that the company had too much bureaucracy.

Though the job cut affecting 30,000 employees would be the largest layoff in Amazon’s three-decade history after 27,000-job cuts in 2022, it would represent a small portion of Amazon’s 1.58 million employees. Affected workers could remain on the payroll for 90 days, during which time they could apply for jobs internally or seek other employment, according to reports. Investors wait for cues on margins, AI spending and cost‑control measures from Amazon's fourth‑quarter earnings report scheduled to release after markets close on February 5.

