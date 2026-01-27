Amazon To Begin 16,000 Job Cuts From Today; Indian Offices Among Worst Hit

Amazon will reportedly initiate a significant round of job cuts, affecting over 16,000 employees starting from today. According to multiple reports online, on Reddit, and other platforms, India stands to bear a heavy brunt of these reductions, with thousands of jobs at risk in key locations. Employees in the country, numbering around 1,20,000, face uncertainty amid reports of intensified impacts compared to prior rounds. This move forms part of a broader restructuring plan that will eliminate more than 30,000 corporate positions by mid-2026, including the 14,000 roles slashed in October 2025.

Amazon Layoffs 2026: Affected offices in India

Forums like Reddit are filled with employees discussing Amazon's plans for mass layoff. According to multiple online discussions, offices in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad are poised for major job losses, as these hubs host substantial corporate and technical teams. Chennai, a vital centre for Amazon's operations, could see immediate effects on local families and economies. Bengaluru and Hyderabad, known for their tech ecosystems, are also highlighted in employee discussions as vulnerable spots, with cuts potentially running into thousands. Previous layoffs in India affected 800-1,000 workers, including those in Chennai.

Amazon Layoffs 2026: Impacted divisions

Several divisions with strong India-based teams are expected to face reductions. Amazon Web Services (AWS), a cornerstone of the company's cloud computing, is slated for significant cuts in Indian operations. Prime Video and other media units, which have expanded in the region, may see roles eliminated amid the drive for efficiency. Retail and e-commerce segments, along with Amazon Pay, are also under scrutiny, with reports of planned layoffs in these areas. Devices teams handling products like Alexa, and support functions such as People Experience and Technology (PXT), round out the list of affected groups in India.

Amazon Layoffs 2026: Reasons for the job cuts

Amazon's leadership attributes these reductions to the need to streamline bureaucracy built up during rapid growth, which has hampered decision-making and innovation. The push involves automating processes in human resources, software development, and customer support through artificial intelligence, aiming to boost efficiency and reduce administrative layers. Despite robust profitability and expansion in India, the cuts are framed as strategic rather than crisis-driven, focusing on maximising profits by intensifying labour exploitation and replacing roles with technology.

The layoffs are scheduled to begin in the week starting January 27 i.e. today. Some employees on Reddit claim that the job cut emails will be sent from January 28. Users on Blind and Reddit are sure that the layoff emails are coming in this week.

Amazon Layoffs 2026: IT Union strongly condemns job cuts

The Union of IT and ITES Employees (UNITE) has strongly condemned Amazon's decision, labelling the retrenchments as illegal and a deliberate assault on workers' livelihoods. "The announced illegal retrenchment is not a result of business crisis or economic downturn of the company. They are a deliberate act of violence against working people, destroying the lives and livelihoods of thousands of employees. Amazon currently employs around 120,000 employees in India, covering various roles across the country. Chennai is a key centre for Amazon’s corporate and technical workforce. Therefore, the announced illegal retrenchment will have an immediate and devastating impact on employees and their families in Tamil Nadu," the Union said in a statement.