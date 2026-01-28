'Our Children’s Brains Are Not For Sale To American Or Chinese Networks': After Australia, France Bans Social Media For Kids Under 15 | File Pic

After Australia's bold move to restrict kids under 16 from accessing social media, France has followed suit. The government moved to prohibit social media access for children under 15. The French National Assembly approved the bill with a resounding 130-21 vote, setting the stage for implementation at the onset of the next academic year in September. This measure also extends to barring mobile phones in high schools, amid growing concerns over excessive screen time and its impact on adolescent well-being.

French President Emmanuel Macron, in a video message, passionately advocated for the ban, declaring, "Banning social media for those under 15 - this is what scientists recommend, and this is what the French people are overwhelmingly calling for. Because our children’s brains are not for sale, neither to American platforms nor to Chinese networks. Because their dreams must not be dictated by algorithms.” He further emphasised the urgency, stating in another segment, “We are banning social media for under-15s, and we are going to ban mobile phones in our high schools.” Macron has instructed the government to expedite the legislative process, aiming for Senate discussions in the coming weeks.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Australia blazed the trail as the first nation to enforce such a ban, prohibiting social media use for those under 16, with the law taking effect last December. The Australian initiative has already led to the removal of approximately 4.7 million accounts belonging to minors, sparking global debates on child safety, privacy, and mental health. Platforms including TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and X face substantial fines for non-compliance, marking a bold precedent that has influenced policies worldwide.

The French legislation aligns with the European Union's Digital Services Act, which mandates stringent online safety protocols, and exempts educational resources like online encyclopaedias and scientific platforms. Health authorities in France have highlighted alarming statistics. One in two teenagers spends two to five hours daily on smartphones, with 90 percent of 12- to 17-year-olds using them regularly, often leading to diminished self-esteem and exposure to harmful content. This comes amid lawsuits against platforms like TikTok over teen suicides linked to dangerous algorithms.

Closer to home, the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh is contemplating a comparable ban on social media for children under 16, potentially becoming the first in the country to adopt such measures. IT Minister Nara Lokesh has voiced strong support, citing the need to shield youngsters from detrimental influences, and a group of ministers has been formed to study Australia's model. This initiative underscores a growing international consensus on regulating digital access to protect vulnerable youth, with the United Kingdom also exploring similar restrictions.