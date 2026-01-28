 Oppo K15 Range Launch In India Imminent As Company Teases Arrival Of New 'K' Series Smartphone
Oppo has begun teasing a new K series smartphone for India, strongly hinting at the Oppo K15 series launch. The company is expected to skip the K14 branding and position the device as a successor to the Oppo K13 lineup. The phone will go on sale via Flipkart, with more details expected in the coming weeks.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 11:32 AM IST
article-image

Oppo has started teasing the arrival of a new 'K' series smartphone, and speculations are rife that it is likley to unveil the Oppo K15 series. The company has teased "Get ready for the Next K. The new Oppo K series is coming soon". While Oppo has not confirmed the name of the phone, it is likely to skip the Oppo K14 nomenclature, and directly launch the Oppo K15 series.

Oppo has confirmed that a new K series smartphone is launching in India soon. This smartphone is likely to arrive next month, with Oppo announcing more as the weeks progress. The device is positioned as a successor to the Oppo K13 series. Oppo will drop the 14 nomenclature, similar to what OnePlus did, and will directly launch the Oppo K15 instead. Just like the previous variant, the Oppo K15 series is likely to also have a K15x model as well.

In the teaser, the Oppo K series device is teased to come with a flat rear panel and sides, along with the distinctive pill-shaped camera housing next to an LED flash. The phone is confirmed to be available on Flipkart after launch.

Oppo K15 specifications (expected)

No official specifications have been released yet, but rumored details for the base Oppo K15 include a 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and high brightness support, paired with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 or similar chipset for solid everyday and light gaming use. Camera expectations center around a 50-megapixel main sensor in entry-level options, with possible upgrades in advanced models.

As the days will progress, Oppo will likely reveal more details of the Oppo K15 series, including a confirmed launch date as well.

