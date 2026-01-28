Pinterest To Lay Off 15% Workforce Amid AI-Driven Restructuring: Here's Who Is Impacted | Image: Pinterest (Representative)

Visual discovery platform Pinterest has reportedly revealed plans to cut approximately 700 to 800 jobs globally, representing about 15 percent of its workforce, as it shifts focus towards AI initiatives. This forms part of a broader overhaul aimed at streamlining operations and reallocating resources to AI-powered features. With a workforce of around 5,200 to 6,500 employees, the company expects to incur pre-tax charges of £27 million to £35 million (US$35 million to $45 million) related to the restructuring, including office space reductions.

Scale of the Pinterest layoffs

The layoffs are anticipated to affect hundreds of roles worldwide, with estimates pegging the figure at 700 to 800 employees. This equates to roughly 15 percent of Pinterest's global staff, though some reports suggest it could be closer to 10-12 percent based on a higher employee count. The process is set to be largely completed by the end of the third quarter of 2026, with affected workers receiving severance packages, continued healthcare benefits, and outplacement support.

Pinterest teams that will be impacted through the layoffs

The cuts are primarily targeting corporate and support functions, sparing core product engineering and creative teams. Specific areas affected include non-AI engineering roles, legacy product maintenance, traditional operational positions, and some sales and marketing functions, particularly those involving manual campaign management now being automated. Office-based and support roles linked to physical workspaces are also under scrutiny, amid plans to consolidate locations. However, Pinterest continues to recruit in AI-related fields such as machine learning engineering, data infrastructure, and applied AI product development. The reductions span regions including the US, Europe, and parts of Asia.

Pinterest CEO Bill Ready, described the moves as essential for long-term agility. In a statement, he reportedly said, “While these decisions are difficult, they are essential to ensure Pinterest remains agile, focused, and competitive.” He added, “We are doubling down on AI to deliver more personalised, inspiring, and actionable experiences for our users and partners,” emphasising the company's commitment to an 'AI-driven world.'