Maharashtra: 70 Seriously Injured in Honeybee Attack During Ritual in Satara | Representative Image

70 people were seriously injured in an attack when honeybees suddenly swarmed villagers gathered for a ritual on the banks of the Wang River in Satara's Patan Tehsil. The injured were rushed to the hospital on Thursday after the incident. It should be noted that this is the fourth such attack by honey bees in different villages of the Dhebewadi valley in a single month.

They had gathered for a ritual for a villager who died a day ago. A large number of villagers, relatives, and guests from surrounding villages were present. Around 10.30am, the villagers saw five or six bees flying there, but they did not attack anyone initially. However, the bees suddenly started to bite, causing them to scatter and run in all directions. Some fell down while running and got injured. The bees chased those who ran towards the village, biting them. More than 70 people have been seriously injured by the bees that entered the village. Among the injured were both men and women.

Meanwhile, villagers admitted them to the government rural hospital in Dhebewadi, as well as various private hospitals for treatment in different vehicles. This incident marks the fourth occurrence of such attacks in the past three weeks in the department. Many people were injured in religious events at Kumbhargaon and Modkawadi in the Dhebewadi valley and in the wrestling ground during a yatra in Sanbur.