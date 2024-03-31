Maharashtra: 175 Children Tossed From Temple Roof as Satara Fair Tradition Continues |

The tradition of tossing children from a 30-foot high temple top continues unabated at the Dhuloba temple in Nadoli village, located in the Patan taluka of Satara district, during Rangpanchmi celebrations.

This year, approximately 175 children aged between 6 months to 5 years were tossed.

Tossing children from the height of the Dhuloba temple has been a longstanding practice in the village. Devotees from surrounding villages and towns gather annually to partake in the fair.

The Dhuloba Temple holds significance as a place of worship for the Dhangar community across Satara, Sangli, and Kolhapur districts.

What does local belief say?

Local belief holds that this tradition brings health and luck to newborns, with people holding up blankets to catch the tumbling babies. Some regard this act as a form of reverence for fulfilled wishes.

Every year, Rangpanchami day marks the highlight of this yatra. Central to the event is the throwing and catching of children. However, there is a risk involved as, if the catch is missed, the child can fall to potential death. This practice, referred to as throwing the children of God, attracts thousands of devotees who gather to toss their young ones from the temple roof, which stands at approximately 25 to 30 feet high.

Meanwhile, concerns arise regarding the belief or superstition surrounding the practice of tossing children into potential danger. When such young children are thrown from heights exceeding 25 feet, the risk of injury or even fatality cannot be overlooked.