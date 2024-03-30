 Video: Pune's Water Woes Don't Dampen Rang Panchami Festivities
Video: Pune's Water Woes Don't Dampen Rang Panchami Festivities

As the summer intensifies, the city braces for harsh conditions

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Saturday, March 30, 2024, 06:24 PM IST
Video: Pune's Water Woes Don't Dampen Rang Panchami Festivities

Rang Panchami, celebrated five days after Holi, resonated with enthusiasm in Pune on Saturday. People of all ages, from children to the elderly, joined the festivities, gleefully dousing each other in vibrant colours accompanied by lively music and cheer.

A video captured by The Free Press Journal journalist depicted a group revelling in the festivities while utilising water from a tanker. This scene serves as a poignant reminder of the looming water scarcity that Pune faces during the summer months.

As the summer intensifies, the city braces for harsh conditions. Presently, the four dams supplying water to Pune are only at 45.90 per cent of their storage capacity. District Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar recently cautioned about the possibility of water rationing measures being imposed.

Moreover, borewells in numerous residential areas have begun to run dry as early as March, with the rainy season still three months away.

Consequently, residents may have to increasingly rely on water tankers during the scorching summer months.

