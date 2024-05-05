Mahabaleshwar's Temperature Surpasses 30 Degrees Celsius |

Even Mahabaleshwar has not escaped the heatwave conditions in state. It is preferred by tourists as it maintains the lowest temperature even during the country's heatwaves. However, at present, the temperature has increased tremendously, crossing up to 30 degrees Celsius, making Mahabaleshwar as hot as other cities in the state.

Due to this, tourists who visit here to experience the summer breeze find themselves sweating. The hill station recorded 30 degrees Celsius temperature on Saturday.

Tourism in Mahabaleshwar

Today, Mahabaleshwar has garnered nationwide recognition as a prominent tourist destination in Maharashtra. While it was once reliant primarily on visitors from Gujarat, it now draws tourists from diverse regions across various seasons. Tourists from Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, as well as from Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Rajasthan, and Delhi, are increasingly flocking to this scenic destination. Moreover, there has been a notable rise in the number of international tourists visiting Mahabaleshwar. Despite the increasing temperatures, the allure of Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani remains strong, and tourists continue to prioritize visiting these charming locales.

It was widely reported through society and the media that the cooler areas of Maharashtra have experienced a significant heatwave. Many people expressed surprise at this. However, when the temperature across Maharashtra soared beyond 40-41 degrees Celsius, with even hill stations reaching above 35 degrees Celsius, Mahabaleshwar recorded a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius.

Despite the relatively lower temperature, tourists were sweating profusely in the afternoon. However, the pleasant evening atmosphere and the cool breeze experienced afterward seemed to compensate for the discomfort, leading to an increase in tourist inflow to Mahabaleshwar.

The Koyna Dam, often referred to as 'Mini' Mahabaleshwar, is a popular destination near Koynanagar. However, with the aging Deodar trees in the vicinity deteriorating, elderly residents now find themselves dependent on household fans for relief. The temperature here is not decreasing; rather, the mercury in Koynanagar seems to have risen to 38 to 41 degrees Celsius.