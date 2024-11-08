Madhuri Misal Vs Ashwini Kadam Vs Aba Bagul: Triangular Fight in Parvati Likely to Divide Votes |

While it was supposed to be a direct fight between MVA and Mahayuti, Parvati has now turned into a triangular contest with Congress' Aba Bagul contesting independently.

In Parvati, the NCP-SP has fielded Ashwini Kadam, who has represented the area for 15 years in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Kadam will face BJP's three-time MLA Madhuri Misal.

It should be noted that Misal has been MLA in the constituency since 2009.

In 2009, Misal polled 64,959 votes and won with a lead of 18,000 votes against NCP candidate Sachin Tawre.

In 2014, she won again by a margin of 69,090 votes, defeating Shiv Sena candidate Sachin Tawre.

Misal won the 2019 election again with a significant margin of over 35,000 votes over her closest rival. While the 2014 polls saw an increase in the victory margin for BJP, it decreased considerably in the last election when Ashwini Kadam contested against Misal.

Aba Bagul factor

The polls in the constituency were supposed to be a direct contest between these two, but the entry of Aba Bagul has altered the equation and could lead to a division of votes. While Kadam is a famous local leader in the area, Bagul is also well known.

Aba Bagul, who has been a corporator in Pune Municipal Corporation for 40 years, having served in several standing committees and as leader of the opposition, is now contesting as an independent candidate from the Parvati Assembly constituency of Pune city.

Now, with his entry, the constituency has even seen posters stating "(Ata Parvatit Sangli Pattern) Parvati will see a Sangli Pattern." It is not clear who placed these posters, but it is likely that MVA's rebels put them up, hinting at the Sangli Lok Sabha Poll, where Congress did not give a ticket to Vishal Patil, who ran as an independent and won against Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Chandrahar Patil.

Recently, while speaking to the media, Bagul stated that his fight is against the BJP and that Congress leaders should support him. However, Congress has suspended him. He said, "Despite contesting as an independent candidate, I am fighting for the Congress... My fight is against the BJP... I request Congress's top leadership to support me in my fight against the BJP here... The NCP-SP candidate who got the ticket from MVA has lost thrice on this seat... Despite this fact, I fail to understand why she was repeated... I have a lot of support from local people... They wanted me to contest in this Assembly election, therefore I am contesting..."

Anti-incumebency factor

The constituency, which has been ruled by BJP for the last three terms, is seeing some anti-incumbency. Figures like Shrinath Bhimale and Rajendra Shilimkar, although having withdrawn their forms, are not actively campaigning.

Meanwhile, voters in Parvati Constituency are frustrated by persistent issues like traffic congestion, rising crime, inflation, and unfulfilled government promises. Locals cite severe traffic bottlenecks and increasing gang activity, demanding better safety measures. Many, like housewife Laxmibai Pawar, are disillusioned with short-term government schemes, while small business owners struggle with rising costs. Voters, including auto driver Abdul Raheem Saiyyad, seek a fair and responsive leader who can address these ongoing challenges.