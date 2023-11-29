Love Journey Ends In Tragedy: Truck Driver Killed, Partner Critically Injured In Pune's Loni Kalbhor |

A tragic incident occurred at Shindawane Ghat in the Loni Kalbhor area on Sunday, claiming the life of a truck driver who was en route to marry his lover.

The driver, identified as Rameshwar Lakshman Shinde, was on his way for a love marriage with his partner. However, their journey took a tragic turn when the truck, carrying animal feed, overturned at Shindwane Ghat. Police Constable Tukaram Pandhare filed a case on Tuesday under IPC sections 279, 304 (A), 338, and the Motor Vehicle Act against Shinde.

According to police information, Shinde, a 21-year-old resident of Sailu in Parbhani district, lost his life in the accident, while the woman, a 23-year-old from Miraj in Sangli district, sustained serious injuries.

Shinde and the woman had left Shindwane Ghat in the Loni Kalbhor area around 11:30pm with a truck carrying animal feed, en route to Urali Kanchan. Unfortunately, at a bend in the ghat, Shinde lost control, resulting in the truck overturning. He succumbed to his injuries before receiving treatment, while the woman suffered severe injuries.

The relationship between Shinde and the woman had faced opposition for love marriage. The woman, who was already married, had left her husband and was living at her parents' home. The incident occurred as they were headed for their inter-caste marriage, facing resistance from their families. Shinde, aware of the opposition, had taken the woman from Miraj, leading to her being reported missing.

Police Sub-Inspector Vishnu Deshmukh of Loni Kalbhor Police Station and his team rushed to the scene upon receiving information about the accident. Both Shinde and the woman were promptly admitted to the hospital, where Shinde succumbed to his injuries before any medical intervention could be provided.

Sub-Inspector Vishnu Deshmukh informed that the woman is currently undergoing treatment for her leg injury at the hospital.