Lonavala Tragedy: 'How Will 1,500 Families Survive?' Ask Owners Of Shops Demolished Near Bhushi Dam (WATCH VIDEO)

Lonavala Tragedy: 'How Will 1,500 Families Survive?' Ask Owners Of Shops Demolished Near Bhushi Dam | Video Screengrab

Five people, including a woman and four children, were swept away in a waterfall near Bhushi Dam in Lonavala, a popular hill station in Pune district, last Sunday. Following this tragic incident, the Pune district administration took prompt measures to ensure the safety of tourists during the monsoon season. It issued a prohibitory order at various picnic spots across the district. The administration also outlined a series of safety measures for hazardous tourist locations, including the identification and demarcation of dangerous areas with lifeguards and rescue teams, and the installation of warning boards.

Additionally, in a joint action by the Lonavala Municipal Council and Central Railway, more than 60 makeshift shops near the Bhushi Dam were demolished during an anti-encroachment drive. The owners of these shops are protesting the demolition as this has left nearly 1,500 families in limbo. In a viral video, the women shopkeepers are seen up in arms against the crackdown. One of the women is heard saying, "Has the administration thought about the nearly 1,000-1,500 families that are struggling to survive after this action? Our shops have been demolished, but does this mean that the people who come to the dam are safe and won't drown now? We will sit at home, but you should also shut all the tourist spots and the hotels in the area. Don't let them also earn money." The woman added, "The administration did not even take the villagers into confidence before taking action. All these people have taken loans and sold off their gold to set up these shops. We only earn for four months during the monsoon. Our lands were taken away when the dam was built. What are we supposed to do now?"

Watch Video:

Meanwhile, Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole has called for state government intervention and asked that Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for mob control be framed in response to the rise in fatal accidents at tourist spots, mainly at forts, water bodies, and ghat sections.

Shirole said, “Recent incidents have highlighted severe lapses in safety and organisation at tourist sites. Overcrowding at locations such as Kalsubai Peak, Torna Fort, and the Tamini Ghats has led to tragic incidents, including drowning and deaths.”

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole also questioned the state government about the facilities it has set up for the safety of tourists at picnic spots during monsoons and the steps it has taken to prevent accidents. "The government must clarify the steps it is taking to prevent such mishaps at picnic spots during monsoons," the Congress leader said.

