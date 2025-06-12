Lonavala Traffic Alert: Key Roads Closed, New Routes Announced For Tourists | Wikipedia

In order to prevent traffic jams and accidents caused by tourists visiting historical monuments, forts, tourist sites, dams, and similar locations in the Lonavala area in Pune district, especially during the monsoon, District Collector and District Magistrate Jitendra Dudi has issued an order to divert traffic to alternative routes until 31 August 2025.

The directive has been issued under the provisions of Section 115 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and in accordance with the Home Department notification dated 19 May 1990.

In the Lonavala region, places like Ekvira Devi, Karla Caves, Bhaje Caves, Bhaje Waterfall, Lohagad Fort, Visapur Fort, Tikona Fort, Tiger Point, Lions Point, Shivling Point, and Pawana Dam attract a large number of tourists, especially during the monsoon season. These traffic changes have been implemented to reduce congestion and improve safety in these high-traffic zones.

According to the new traffic plan:

Traffic from Mouje Bhaje village to Mouje Malavali-Karla village is closed. Instead, vehicles will take an alternative route via Patan Bridge, turning left at Devale Aundhe Bridge, and proceed to Kusgaon-Lonavala via the service road towards the old highway and expressway.

Traffic from Mouje Aundhe-Devale Road to Malavali Bhaje is closed. The alternative route is via Mouje Aundhe-Lonavala-Karla Phata-Malavali-Bhaje.

Traffic from Mouje Malavali and Mouje Sadapur to Mouje Karla is closed. Vehicles will instead go via Mouje Malavali-Sadapur-Waksai Phata to the old highway.

Traffic from Mouje Waksai Phata to Sadapur Malavali is closed. The alternative route is from Mouje Karla Phata straight to Malavali, Patan, and Maje.

The route from Bhaje to Lohagad is being made one-way, with an alternative route from Bhaje provided to reach Lohagad.

For outbound traffic:

Four-wheeled vehicles going from Lohagad to Pune or Mumbai should use the Pune-Mumbai and Mumbai-Pune Express Highway via Lohagad-Dudhiware Khind-Aundholi-Aundhe or the new Pune-Mumbai Highway via Lohagad-Dudhiware Khind-Pawananagar.

Two-wheeled and three-wheeled vehicles should take the route from Lohagad-Dudhiware Khind-Aundholi-Aundhe-Aundhe Bridge to Kusgaon-Lonavala, connecting to the old Mumbai-Pune and Pune-Mumbai roads.

In addition, heavy vehicles have been prohibited from entering the Karla Phata to Vehergaon route on the Old Mumbai-Pune and Pune-Mumbai roads during this period.

The order clearly states that these traffic restrictions do not apply to local residents.