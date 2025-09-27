 Nashik: Fear-Stricken Villagers Give 5-Day Ultimatum To Forest Department To Catch Leopards
There is an atmosphere of fear among the villagers due to the free movement of leopards in the Vadner Dumala-Pimpalgaon Khamb area.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 01:33 AM IST
article-image
There is an atmosphere of fear among the villagers due to the free movement of leopards in the Vadner Dumala-Pimpalgaon Khamb area. As incidents of human attacks are constantly happening in this area, farmers and locals staged a dharna protest in front of the office of Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF) G. Mallikarjun on Thursday, September 25. 

The protesters demanded that all the leopards in the vicinity be caught within five days and warned, "We will catch the leopards and release them to the forest department." When the protest ended, the protesters gifted the forest officials a replica of the animal.

The free movement of leopards is increasing in the area of Vadner Dumala, Pimpalgaon Khamb, Dadgaon, Deolali Camp Lamroad, and incidents of human attacks are constantly happening. Due to this, farmers are avoiding going to the fields out of fear, and some villagers, led by former corporator Keshav Porje, staged a protest in front of the forest officer's office. 

The protesters, who remained there for about an hour and a half, shouted slogans and demanded concrete steps to be taken, saying, "If we don't have security, you won't have it either." Keshav Porje, Sunita Kothule, Aslam Maniyar, Jayant Gadekar, Amit Jadhav, Bunty Korde, Sudhakar Jadhav and other citizens were present.

Forest officials' assurances

Nashik and Ahilyanagar are two districts in the Nashik forest circle. The protesters' delegation took a written assurance from the forest circle officer Mallikarjun. It said that three forest teams from Nashik, a rescue team from the TTC Rescue Department, a team from Sangamner and a team of research experts from the Borivali National Park will be called. 20 additional cages will be arranged. 

The number of cages in the Nashik forest circle is sufficient. The necessary permission has been sought from the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Nagpur. The three leopards captured earlier have not yet been released into their natural habitat. Citizens should maintain restraint and cooperate with the forest teams.

Forest Officer G. Mallikarjuna said, "If my departure stops the leopard attacks, I am ready to leave Nashik." The protesters withdrew their protest after taking this assurance.

In the wake of this incident, there is fear among the citizens over the increasing number of leopards in the Nashik area. There is a demand that the Forest Department should take concrete steps.

