Dhule's Rohini Gram Panchayat Wins Gold Award in National e-Governance Category |

In the recently held National e-Governance Conference 2025 in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, awards were presented to the institutions that have performed excellently in the field of digital governance in the country at a ceremony.

In this, Rohini Gram Panchayat of Shirpur taluka in Dhule district received the first gold award. This award includes a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, a trophy and a citation.

This National e-Governance Conference has been held since 1997. This was the 28th National Conference. The special feature of this year's conference is that, for the first time, a separate award based on performance in the field of e-governance was introduced for Gram Panchayats.

And it is a matter of pride that Rohini Gram Panchayat in Shirpur taluka of Dhule district of Nashik division achieved this historic achievement by securing first place in the entire country in this new category and winning the gold award. This gold award includes a cash prize of Rs. 10 lakh, a trophy and a certificate of appreciation.

Rohini Gram Panchayat has received this honour due to competent administrative leadership and collective efforts. Under the effective guidance of Zilla Parishad Dhule Chief Executive Officer Vishal Savita Tejrao Narwade (B.P. Sec.), Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Gram Panchayat Department. Ganesh More and with the participation of local political leadership and villagers, achieved this ideal.

The active contribution of the Sarpanch of Gram Panchayat Rohini, Mr Anandrao Ganpat Pawra, Deputy Sarpanch Mr Vasant Bona Pawra, and Village Development Officer Mr Manoj Kumawat was invaluable in this success.

This award was presented by Union Minister Mr Jitendra Singh, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Mr Chandrababu Naidu, and Deputy Chief Minister Shri. Pawan Kalyan, DARPG Secretary, Government of India, Shri. Srinivasan and many dignitaries from the Central Government were present.

In the second day session, Chief Executive Officer Shri. Vishal Savita Tejrao Narwade shared the experience of Rohini Gram Panchayat's digital transformation with Gram Panchayats across the country. This Gram Panchayat has launched a completely online service delivery system for the villagers by creating its own official website.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Anganwadi, grievance redressal through "Mazi Panchayat App", and online publication of Gram Sabha decisions through "Nirnaya App" have led to significant progress in all areas of transparency, accountability and citizen satisfaction.

In this achievement, the silver award was given to Hudikeri Gram Panchayat in Karnataka state, while the jury awards went to Paschim Majlispur Gram Panchayat (Tripura state) and Palasana Gram Panchayat (Gujarat state). All these awards have contributed to strengthening the digital governance movement in Gram Panchayats across the country