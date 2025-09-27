 Dhule's Rohini Gram Panchayat Wins Gold Award in National e-Governance Category
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneDhule's Rohini Gram Panchayat Wins Gold Award in National e-Governance Category

Dhule's Rohini Gram Panchayat Wins Gold Award in National e-Governance Category

In the recently held National e-Governance Conference 2025 in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, awards were presented to the institutions that have performed excellently in the field of digital governance in the country at a ceremony.

Vijay PathakUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 01:50 AM IST
article-image
Dhule's Rohini Gram Panchayat Wins Gold Award in National e-Governance Category |

In the recently held National e-Governance Conference 2025 in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, awards were presented to the institutions that have performed excellently in the field of digital governance in the country at a ceremony. 

In this, Rohini Gram Panchayat of Shirpur taluka in Dhule district received the first gold award. This award includes a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, a trophy and a citation.

This National e-Governance Conference has been held since 1997. This was the 28th National Conference. The special feature of this year's conference is that, for the first time, a separate award based on performance in the field of e-governance was introduced for Gram Panchayats. 

And it is a matter of pride that Rohini Gram Panchayat in Shirpur taluka of Dhule district of Nashik division achieved this historic achievement by securing first place in the entire country in this new category and winning the gold award. This gold award includes a cash prize of Rs. 10 lakh, a trophy and a certificate of appreciation.

FPJ Shorts
'Both Of Them...': Indian Bowling Coach Morne Morkel Gives Injury Update On Hardik Pandya & Abhishek Sharma After Team India's Super Over Win Against Sri Lanka; Video 
'Both Of Them...': Indian Bowling Coach Morne Morkel Gives Injury Update On Hardik Pandya & Abhishek Sharma After Team India's Super Over Win Against Sri Lanka; Video 
IND Vs SL, Asia Cup 2025, Super Over: Why Dasun Shanaka Was Adjudged Not Out Despite Being 'Run Out' By Sanju Samson? Explained Here
IND Vs SL, Asia Cup 2025, Super Over: Why Dasun Shanaka Was Adjudged Not Out Despite Being 'Run Out' By Sanju Samson? Explained Here
Unbelievable! Pathum Nissanka's Six Off Harshit Rana's Delivery Dents Car During IND Vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match; Video
Unbelievable! Pathum Nissanka's Six Off Harshit Rana's Delivery Dents Car During IND Vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match; Video
IND Vs SL, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4 Match: Team India Seals A Thrilling Victory In Super Over Against Sri Lanka, Will Next Face Pakistan For The Championship
IND Vs SL, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4 Match: Team India Seals A Thrilling Victory In Super Over Against Sri Lanka, Will Next Face Pakistan For The Championship

Rohini Gram Panchayat has received this honour due to competent administrative leadership and collective efforts. Under the effective guidance of Zilla Parishad Dhule Chief Executive Officer Vishal Savita Tejrao Narwade (B.P. Sec.), Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Gram Panchayat Department. Ganesh More and with the participation of local political leadership and villagers, achieved this ideal. 

The active contribution of the Sarpanch of Gram Panchayat Rohini, Mr Anandrao Ganpat Pawra, Deputy Sarpanch Mr Vasant Bona Pawra, and Village Development Officer Mr Manoj Kumawat was invaluable in this success.

This award was presented by Union Minister Mr Jitendra Singh, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Mr Chandrababu Naidu, and Deputy Chief Minister Shri. Pawan Kalyan, DARPG Secretary, Government of India, Shri. Srinivasan and many dignitaries from the Central Government were present.

Read Also
Dhule: ‘Project MAGNET Boosts Investment, Employment In Maharashtra’, Says Minister Jaykumar...
article-image

In the second day session, Chief Executive Officer Shri. Vishal Savita Tejrao Narwade shared the experience of Rohini Gram Panchayat's digital transformation with Gram Panchayats across the country. This Gram Panchayat has launched a completely online service delivery system for the villagers by creating its own official website. 

Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Anganwadi, grievance redressal through "Mazi Panchayat App", and online publication of Gram Sabha decisions through "Nirnaya App" have led to significant progress in all areas of transparency, accountability and citizen satisfaction.

In this achievement, the silver award was given to Hudikeri Gram Panchayat in Karnataka state, while the jury awards went to Paschim Majlispur Gram Panchayat (Tripura state) and Palasana Gram Panchayat (Gujarat state). All these awards have contributed to strengthening the digital governance movement in Gram Panchayats across the country

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dhule's Rohini Gram Panchayat Wins Gold Award in National e-Governance Category

Dhule's Rohini Gram Panchayat Wins Gold Award in National e-Governance Category

Nashik: Fear-Stricken Villagers Give 5-Day Ultimatum To Forest Department To Catch Leopards

Nashik: Fear-Stricken Villagers Give 5-Day Ultimatum To Forest Department To Catch Leopards

Nashik: Minister Narhari Zirwal Visits Rain-Hit Peth Taluka, Assures Crop Damage Compensation

Nashik: Minister Narhari Zirwal Visits Rain-Hit Peth Taluka, Assures Crop Damage Compensation

Nashik: SMBT Hospital's 'Arogya Sadhana' Completes Decade, Treats Over 40 Lakh Patients

Nashik: SMBT Hospital's 'Arogya Sadhana' Completes Decade, Treats Over 40 Lakh Patients

Second Nashik-Delhi Flight Service to Start Within Two Months, Announcement Soon

Second Nashik-Delhi Flight Service to Start Within Two Months, Announcement Soon