 Nashik: Minister Narhari Zirwal Visits Rain-Hit Peth Taluka, Assures Crop Damage Compensation
Milind SajgureUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 01:03 AM IST
Due to heavy rains in Peth taluka in the last three days, farmers' kharif season crops have been damaged to a large extent. The government will follow up to compensate the affected farmers, and a report on the crop damage caused by the affected farmers should be submitted to the government, said the state's Food and Drug Administration and Special Assistance Minister Narhari Zirwal.

Minister Zirwal visited the farmers' fields in the villages of Tondawal, Adgaon, Adhrute, Khokartale, Bilkas, Kelvihir, Ranvihir, Adgaon Bhuvan and in Peth taluka and inspected the damage to crops such as nagli, warai, rice, urad, and wal on Thursday (25).

Zirwal said that the Agriculture Department should expedite the assessment of the crop damage of the farmers and submit the report to the government. Farmers should be provided with medical services where necessary. Due to continuous rains, the crops have been damaged while they were in full bloom, and the incidence of blight has increased. In this regard, Minister Zirwal also instructed the agriculture department to take necessary measures.

