Lok Sabha Polls: Dindori Results Expected by Noon, Nashik by 4 PM |

With a significant increase in polling percentages in the Nashik and Dindori Lok Sabha constituencies, anticipation for the election results has reached its peak.

The outcome for Dindori is expected to be declared by 12 noon, while the Nashik results are likely to be announced by 4pm, making Dindori the first to declare results.

In the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency, a total of 31 candidates were in the fray, including Hemant Godse of the Shinde group from the Mahayuti, Rajabhau Waje of the Thackeray group from the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Shantigiri Maharaj of the Jai Babaji family who has entered as a independent candidate, and Karan Gaikar of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.

In the Dindori Lok Sabha Constituency, which is a leader in onion production, there were a total of ten candidates in the fray, but the real fight was between the BJP candidate of the Grand Alliance, Dr Bharti Pawar, and the candidate of the Nationalist Sharad Pawar Group, Bhaskar Bhagre form Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Voter turnout was recorded at 60.75 per cent for Nashik and 66.75 per cent for Dindori. Over the past five years, both the number of voters and the voting percentage have increased. Although the total voter turnout remains relatively low, the administration is relieved that the percentage is higher than in 2019.

Post-polling analysis by candidates and their representatives is underway, with political arguments and victory claims emerging. All eyes are now on the results. Vote counting will take place at the Central Warehousing Corporation in Ambad MIDC, starting at 8am on June 4. The counting will begin with postal votes, followed by the EVM votes.

14 tables per constituency

There will be 14 tables for each assembly constituency, with each table having one representative from the candidates. Each candidate must appoint a total of 84 representatives for the six assembly constituencies. It is mandatory for candidates to provide appointment letters and photographs of their representatives to the Election Returning Officer two days before the vote counting. After this, candidates will not be allowed to change their representatives.

In the previous Lok Sabha election, results were announced on May 23, 2019, with certificates distributed to the candidates at midnight as the process extended late into the night.

This year, with higher voter turnout and increased participation, the stakes are higher, and the excitement is palpable as Nashik and Dindori await the final results.

During the election counting process, there will be 711 personnel’s to ensure efficient and accurate results. The staff includes 375 members assigned to the counting of EVMs votes, 60 personnel for postal counting, and 75 individuals dedicated to tabulation.

The supervisory team will be comprising 84 supervisors, 84 assistant supervisors, 84 counting staff and 84 micro supervisors, summing up to a total of 336 personnel.

To ensure seamless operations and account for any contingencies, an additional 10 percent of the staff is included.