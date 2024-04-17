Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Amit Thackeray Meets Murlidhar Mohol, Pledges To Campaign For BJP In Pune (PHOTOS) | X/@BJP4PuneCity

During his party's Gudi Padwa Melava, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray announced unconditional support to the Mahayuti coalition - the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, and the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Following this decision, Thackeray's son Amit met with Murlidhar Mohol, the BJP's candidate for the Pune Lok Sabha seat on Wednesday. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the city unit of the saffron party shared pictures of the meeting, stating that the younger Thackeray has pledged to campaign for the party's candidate. The post also mentioned that the entire Pune city organisation of the MNS will be part of the campaign.

"Due to the stand taken by the MNS, the strength of the Mahayuti has certainly increased, and the organisation of the MNS across the city will make a significant contribution to increasing the vote share of the Mahayuti," read the post.

The event was attended by BJP State Vice President Rajesh Pande, BJP Pune City Chief Dheeraj Ghate, and many others.