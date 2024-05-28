Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Where Will Votes Be Counted For Pune, Maval, Shirur, Baramati Constituencies? | FPJ

The countdown for the counting of votes in the Lok Sabha election has begun. Meanwhile, the Pune district administration has released a list of centres where the votes will be counted for the Pune, Maval, Shirur, and Baramati Lok Sabha constituencies.

The counting for the Pune Lok Sabha seat will be at FCI Godowns No.3, 4, and 7, Koregaon Park, Pune-01.

The counting for the Maval Lok Sabha seat will be at the Weightlifting Hall, Shri Shivchatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

The counting for the Shirur Lok Sabha seat will be at State Warehouse Godown No. 5, Block P-39, MIDC area, Ranjangaon (Karegaon), Tal. Shirur, Dist. Pune 412220.

The counting for the Baramati Lok Sabha seat will be at FCI Godowns No.4 and 7, Koregaon Park, Pune-01.

The voting for Pune, Maval, and Shirur took place on May 13, while Baramati voted on May 7.

In Pune, the contest is between BJP's Murlidhar Mohol and Congress' Ravindra Dhangekar, while in Baramati, three-time MP Supriya Sule of the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) is facing competition from Sunetra Pawar of the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction).

In Shirur, sitting MP Amol Kolhe of NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) is facing off against NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) candidate Shivajirao Adhalrao, while in Maval, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) MP Shrirag Barne is facing a tough challenge from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader Sanjog Waghere.

The fates of all these candidates will be revealed on June 4.