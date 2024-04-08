 Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 5,000 Voters Aged Over 100 Years in Pune District
Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, April 08, 2024, 07:07 PM IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 5,000 Voters Aged Over 100 Years in Pune District | File Photo

Pune district has a total of 5,492 voters aged over 100, according to data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday. Among these, 5,437 fall within the 100 to 109 age range, while 16 are between 110 to 119, and three surpass the age of 120.

Of the 5,437 individuals aged 100 to 109, 2,677 are male, 2,795 are female, and one is of the third gender. Furthermore, among the 16 individuals aged 110 to 119, eight are male, and eight are female. In the group above 120 years old, there is one male and two females.

The district holds a total of 82,92,951 voters, comprising 43,28,954 men, 39,63,269 women, and 728 individuals of the third gender.

Additionally, the highest number of voters, totalling 20,57,606, falls within the 30-39 age bracket, followed closely by 18,83,807 in the 40-49 age bracket. Furthermore, there are 95,275 first-time voters in the 18-19 age bracket.

Voting in Pune, Shirur, and Maval is scheduled for May 13, while Baramati will hold its elections on May 7.

