Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Gavit’s Entry In Dindori Worries NCP (SP)

Discontent is brewing within the Communist Party of India (Marxist), a constituent of the INDI Alliance. Former MLA J. P. Gavit from the Dindori constituency has begun exploring the possibility of an independent candidacy. This new development is expected to disrupt the calculations of the NCP (SP).

The Maha Vikas Aghadi has allocated the Dindori constituency to the NCP (SP), leading to the announcement of Bhaskar Bhagare as their candidate. Bhagare has been actively campaigning for the past two weeks, but his efforts are likely to be affected by J. P. Gavit’s entry.

As a constituent party of the INDI Alliance, the CPI (M) has been assigned the Hingoli constituency. However, CPM leader J. P. Gavit had expressed interest in contesting from Dindori but was discouraged by the senior management. Despite this, Gavit and his supporters have become active again over the last two to three days. He recently held a meeting with workers in Peth, and it is anticipated that he will soon organise a meeting in Dindori to explore the possibility of contesting the election. This has added to the concerns of the NCP.

J. P. Gavit has previously contested the state assembly election from the Surgana Kalwan assembly constituency. He garners around one lakh votes from tribal areas in other adjoining constituencies. Although he has attempted to contest in the Lok Sabha elections twice before, he was unsuccessful. However, his candidacy led to the defeat of the NCP. Currently, there is discontent against the Bharatiya Janata Party in this constituency due to the onion export ban and issues faced by farmers. In such a scenario, if Gavit enters the fray, the candidate from the Maha Vikas Aghadi may suffer due to vote splitting.

Currently, Union Minister of State Dr. Bharati Pawar of the BJP has been nominated for a second term from the Dindori constituency. She is also facing the threat of rebellion from party workers. Due to a lack of coordination within the party, they have not yet been able to actively participate in the campaign. Therefore, both senior leaders of the CPI (M) and functionaries of the Maha Vikas Aghadi are making efforts to persuade Gavit. Overall, given Gavit's recent activities, the political dynamics of the Dindori Lok Sabha elections may undergo significant changes.