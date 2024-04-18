Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: High-Voltage Battle For Baramati Seat Between Supriya Sule And Sunetra Pawar

Supriya Sule and her sister in law Sunetra Pawar filed their nomination from their respective parties for the fourth phase of loksabha election from Baramati. Both the candidates showed their strength before filing their Nomination. Supriya Sule was accompanied by Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat and Vishwajit Kadam and UBT Shivsena leader Sachin Ahir and on the other side DCM Ajit Pawar, CM Eknath Shinde and DCM Devendra Fadnavis and Praful Patel had conducted rallies in support of Sunetra Pawar.

Three of them were also present during filing her nomination. Baramati seat has become a very prestigious seat for Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar because both of them have claimed for the development of Baramati. Many allegations and counter allegations were made from both sides. voting will be conducted on May 7 in Baramati.

Political Statements In Baramati Elections

Supriys Sule Said " My fight is not against any individual. My fight is against the wrong policies of the Central government and Maharashtra government. I never personally targeted anyone in my entire political career." She also reacted to the Ajit Pawar claim on Baramati Development she said " I have made a report of work i have done in my constituency.I will send him."

Sunetra Pawar said " Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done tremendous work and the world has taken note of it." " Be it infrastructure, building of roads, Chandrayaan, Modiji has been instrumental in doing tremendous work and that is why he is in the minds of the people." She said,

DCM Devendra Fadanvis said " No one can stop Baramati. A history will be created Sunetra Pawar will go to Delhi. Ajit Pawar has done development work in Baramati in the last 25 years. This election is not against Sunetra Pawar versus Supriya Sule, this election is to decide the leader of the country." Said Fadanvis.

CM Eknath Shinde's Vision For Baramati And Nomination Filing By Other Leaders In Maharashtra Elections

CM Eknath Shinde said " Baramati is in the mood for change and the clock is ticking. Baramatikars have resolved to change. While this battle is historic, it is not personal. There is a battle between developmentalism and patrimonialism. Now it's time to roll the bread. Therefore, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his belief that the transformation in Baramati is a white line on a black stone"

Apart from Sule and Sunetra Pawar other leaders like Amol Kolhe and Ravindra Dhangekar from NCP SP party and BJP Candidate of Satara Udayan Raje Bhosele, NCP AP Sunil Tatakare from Raigadh, Congress candidate Praniti Shinde from Solapur filed their nomination on Thursday.