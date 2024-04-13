Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dhule Gets Its First Woman Candidate, Four In Khandesh

In today's era, women are making significant strides across all fields. However, political parties have often overlooked this fact when nominating candidates for elections. Nevertheless, recent instances highlight their role in bringing women to the forefront.

The first rural session of the Congress, held in 1936 at Faizpur in Jalgaon district in Khandesh, laid the foundation for the party's grassroots presence in rural areas across the country. Despite the significant presence of women in this session, the Congress did not prioritize women in candidate nominations for elections.

Khandesh comprises four Lok Sabha constituencies: Raver, Jalgaon, Dhule, and Nandurbar. Previously, the BJP nominated Raksha Khadse in Raver and Hina Gavit in the Nandurbar constituency. This year, the BJP has again fielded Raksha Khadse for Raver, Smita Wagh for the Jalgaon constituency, and Hina Gavit for Nandurbar.

In a historic move, a woman has been nominated for the first time in the last 72 years in the Dhule constituency. The Congress has nominated Dr. Shobha Bachhav. Until now, various political parties in Dhule had only nominated men. Today, national political parties like the BJP and Congress are acknowledging the achievements of women by nominating them in Raver, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, and Dhule.