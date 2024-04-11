Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: MVA's Candidate From Dhule Dr Shobha Bachhav Faces Resistance From Congress Workers |

Maharashtra: After fixing seat sharing formula on the occasion of Gudhi Padwa and declaring names of most of the candidates. Congress and NCP SP started declaring it's remaining candidates. Congress who received Dhule Lok Sabha constituency, declared Dr. Shobha Bachhav as candidate from Dhule. She will contest against BJP Candidate Dr.Shubhash Bhamre. but there is disappointment in Congress. Congress workers wanted a strong candidate to be pitted against Bhamre.

Dhule Congress president Shyam Saner tendered his resignation and Dr. Tushar Shewale president of Nashik rural Congress also rendered his resignation.

On Thursday, When Bachhav went to party office of Shewale at Malegaon she was opposed by the party workers. "Imported candidate will not be accepted, Shobha Bacchhav go back." Party workers sloganeering against her. Later she had to returned to Dhule from the Malegaon.

Shewale was interested to contest election from Dhule he had done social work in the area keeping eye on the Lok Sabha. He was considered strong contestant from Congress. Workers were saying party has given ticket to candidate who was not active.

Disappointment Among Sena UBT Workers

Apart from that UBT Shiv Sena wanted Dhule seat but it has gone to Congress. It created disappointment among Shivsainiks in Dhule. Now it has been said that Mahayuti will be benefited disappointment among MVA parties in Dhule.

Vanchit has given ticket to Abdul Rehman in Dhule.

In past, Dhule was considered bastion of Congress but in last two elections BJP is winning seat from Dhule. If seat went to UBT Shivsena there would be strong fight now Congress will have to do strong preparation to defeat BJP in this region.