Lok Sabha Election 2024: Nashik Leads With 67 Thousand New Voter Registrations Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections

With the Lok Sabha elections approaching fast, the administration's voter registration campaign has yielded significant results, particularly among young adults aged 18 to 19 years. Nashik district has recorded the highest number of new voters in this age group, with a staggering 67,687 registrations. This surge brings the total count of voters in this age bracket to 208,084 across the division. Notably, Jalgaon district follows closely behind with 49,585 new registrations, while Dhule and Nandurbar districts have 23,533 and 20,740 new voters, respectively. The city of Nashik itself has seen 46,539 new registrations, reflecting a concerted effort to bolster voter participation in the upcoming elections.

The voter registration campaign, spearheaded by the administration, has prioritised engaging eligible citizens, particularly the youth, to enhance voter turnout. Special camps organised in colleges through Voter Literacy Clubs have played a pivotal role in driving these efforts, culminating in Nashik emerging as the frontrunner in new voter registrations.

Nashik district currently boasts a total of 4,798,370 voters, with the 18 to 19 age group constituting 1.41% of the electorate. This ratio is echoed in neighbouring districts, with Nandurbar recording 1.64%, Jalgaon 1.40%, Dhule 1.34%, and Nagar 1.28%.

In addition to the surge in new voters, the region also exhibits a significant presence of young voters aged 20 to 29, totalling 2,936,051 across the division. Nashik district leads in this demographic, with 914,982 voters falling within this age group. Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Dhule, and Nagar districts also demonstrate substantial youth representation, with 297,736, 687,504, 343,269, and 692,560 voters, respectively. Notably, Nashik district boasts the highest percentage of youth voters at 19% of the total electorate, followed closely by Nandurbar district with 23.6%, Jalgaon with 19.5%, and Dhule with 19.5%.

This surge in voter registrations, particularly among young adults, underscores the region's commitment to fostering active civic engagement and ensuring robust participation in the democratic process. As the elections draw near, authorities continue to encourage voter registration initiatives to uphold the democratic principles of inclusivity and representation.