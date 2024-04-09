 Nashik: Voter Awareness Rallies Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Voter Awareness Rallies Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls

Nashik: Voter Awareness Rallies Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls

Highlighting the importance of these efforts, a voter awareness rally and human chain were recently organised at Horizon Academy School in Nashik city. The event saw participation from various dignitaries including Commissioner of Nashik Municipal Corporation Dr. Ashok Karanjkar and Deputy Commissioner of Police Kiran Kumar Chavan.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, April 09, 2024, 03:05 PM IST
article-image

In a bid to bolster voter participation and civic engagement, Nashik district has been abuzz with a series of voter awareness rallies organised by the District Election Office and the SVEEP Committee. With the Lok Sabha elections on the horizon, these initiatives aim to galvanise citizens to exercise their democratic right and cast their votes.

Highlighting the importance of these efforts, a voter awareness rally and human chain were recently organised at Horizon Academy School in Nashik city. The event saw participation from various dignitaries including Commissioner of Nashik Municipal Corporation Dr. Ashok Karanjkar and Deputy Commissioner of Police Kiran Kumar Chavan.

Students, who form a crucial demographic in driving voter participation, were actively engaged in the initiative. Through creative presentations and a symbolic human chain, they conveyed the message of voting rights and civic responsibility to their peers and families.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Who Is Suresh Patil? Retired Colonel Who Will Contest Lok Sabha Polls

Pune: Who Is Suresh Patil? Retired Colonel Who Will Contest Lok Sabha Polls

Pune: Unique 'Wedding' Invitation Encourages Citizens To Exercise Voting Rights

Pune: Unique 'Wedding' Invitation Encourages Citizens To Exercise Voting Rights

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Minor Girl Kidnapped From Bajajnagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Minor Girl Kidnapped From Bajajnagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Director Creates Ruckus In Girls Hostel

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Director Creates Ruckus In Girls Hostel

Nashik: Voter Awareness Rallies Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls

Nashik: Voter Awareness Rallies Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls