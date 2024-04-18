Lok Sabha Election 2024: Mahayuti's Publicity Office Inaugurated, But No Candidate Announced

The publicity office of the Mahayuti, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and other allied parties, was inaugurated on Wednesday, with no official announcement of the Mahayuti candidate. Thus, the suspense persists over whether the BJP or Shiv Sena candidate will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election as the Mahayuti candidate. Leaders, MLAs, and party workers from both parties attended the inauguration, expressing determination to ensure the Mahayuti candidate's victory.

District guardian minister Sandipan Bhumare inaugurated the office by worshipping the Stambh at the office. Although there was anticipation that Bhumare, who is keen on the Lok Sabha election, would officially announce his candidature, no such declaration was made. Similarly, everyone awaited the reactions of BJP leaders if the Shiv Sena candidate's name was announced.

Read Also Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 700 Elderly People Opt For Home Voting In Nanded

The nomination process for the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency will commence on April 18. Against this backdrop, the publicity office was inaugurated on Wednesday, with significant leaders from both BJP and Shiv Sena in attendance. State cabinet minister Abdul Sattar, who typically refrains from participating in the strategic process of Lok Sabha elections, was also present during the event. His role in the Lok Sabha elections will be closely observed.

Union Minister of State for Finance Dr. Bhagwat Karad and other prominent BJP leaders and activists also attended the program. Dr. Karad is interested in contesting for the Aurangabad constituency. However, the body language of BJP leaders suggests that the seat may have been allocated to Shiv Sena.

Recently, there were reports of Dr. Karad, state minister Atul Save, city, and district chief Shirish Boralkar meeting Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur to propose Dr. Karad's candidacy. However, Fadnavis informed them that the seat had been allocated to Shiv Sena and urged them to work towards the Mahayuti candidate's victory.