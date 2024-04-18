Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 700 Elderly People Opt For Home Voting In Nanded

File Photo

Nearly 700 individuals above 85 years of age have chosen to cast their votes from home in Maharashtra's Nanded Lok Sabha constituency, scheduled for the second phase on April 26, an official confirmed on Wednesday.

The Election Commission has permitted electors above 85 years of age and individuals with at least 40 percent disability to opt for the home voting facility. According to an official release, 699 such elderly voters in the constituency have opted for home voting.

The Nanded Lok Sabha seat comprises Mukhed, Deglur, Naigaon, Bhokar, Nanded North, and Nanded South segments. Of the 18,51,843 eligible voters, 9,55,084 are male, 8,96,617 are female, and 142 are transgender persons. Additionally, there are 15,667 voters with disabilities.

Nanded has 2,062 polling booths, with 16 managed entirely by women.

Twenty-three candidates are contesting in Nanded this time, including sitting MP Pratap Patil Chikhalikar, supported by BJP and its allies, and Vasant Chavan, backed by the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. Avinash Bhosikar of Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi is also in the race.