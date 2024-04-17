 Nanded: Discussions Of Internal Rebellion Ablaze Amid Election Fervour
Muslim, Maratha, and Dalit voters play pivotal roles in the Nanded constituency. Following recent political developments in Nanded, it will be crucial for the BJP and Congress to secure the support of these sections of society.

The conversations and discussions circulating among the people of Nanded district are focused more on internal differences within political parties than on the candidates contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In total, 23 candidates are vying for the Nanded LS constituency. A direct confrontation is anticipated between the Congress and BJP candidates. However, both parties face the threat of internal rebellion during the election. The BJP has nominated sitting MP Pratap Chikhalikar, while the Congress has chosen Vasantrao Chavan as its candidate.

Chavan, the former MLA from the Naigaon assembly constituency, has been selected as the Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate from Nanded after former CM Ashok Chavan left the Congress and joined the BJP. Hence, the saffron party finds itself in a favorable position. However, there are discussions among the public regarding potential internal rebellion within both the BJP and the Congress. Speculation abounds about which particular leader or party worker might initiate internal rebellion during the election. It will be intriguing to observe which candidate and party will gain the upper hand during the elections and which may face internal rebellion on April 26.

Muslim, Maratha, and Dalit voters play pivotal roles in the Nanded constituency. Following recent political developments in Nanded, it will be crucial for the BJP and Congress to secure the support of these sections of society. Similarly, with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi fielding a candidate from the Lingayat community, there is a possibility of vote division.

