Lok Sabha Election 2024: 90 Candidates In Fray In Three Districts In Marathwada

A total of 90 candidates are in the fray for the three Lok Sabha seats in the Marathwada region, namely Nanded, Parbhani, and Hingoli, after the last day of withdrawal of nominations on Monday, an official said. Voting will take place here in the second phase on April 26. Results will be declared on June 4.

