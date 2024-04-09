Lok Sabha Election 2024: 90 Candidates In Fray In Three Districts In Marathwada

A total of 90 candidates are in the fray for the three Lok Sabha seats in the Marathwada region, namely Nanded, Parbhani, and Hingoli, after the last day of withdrawal of nominations on Monday, an official said. Voting will take place here in the second phase on April 26. Results will be declared on June 4.
Nanded: The key candidates are sitting BJP MP Pratap Patil Chikhlikar, the Congress' Vasantrao Chavan, and Avinash Bhosikar of the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA). Chikhlikar had defeated former chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan in the 2019 polls. Chavan recently joined the BJP and is now a Rajya Sabha MP.
Parbhani: Ruling alliance candidate Mahadev Jankar, who is also president of Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, has been allotted the symbol 'whistle', he added. Jankar will take on MP Sanjay Jadhav of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Panjabrao Dakh (Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi).
Hingoli: The main contest will be between Baburao Kadam of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Nagesh Patil Ashtikar of the Shiv Sena (UBT).
