Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections: AAP To Join MVA Press Conference At Shivalay Today

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said on Monday that the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Sena (UBT), the NCP (SP) and the Congress, will hold a press conference today.

Representative of the AAP, whose leader Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was recently arrested in the excise corruption case, will join MVA leaders Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Balasaheb Thorat, Nana Patole and others at the press conference, he said.

The press meeting will be held at 11am at Shivalay, a Sena (UBT) party office, he said.

“We have decided to conduct a joint press conference on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa,” Raut said, adding that the allies have resolvedmost of their seat-sharing issues.

Seat Distribution And Candidate Declarations In MVA

The Sena (UBT) will contest 23 seats in Maharashtra, the NCP (SP) 10 seats and the Congress 13 seats.

All three parties have declared most of their candidates. While talking about Sangli seat, Raut said: “In every alliance there are small disputes. But our grand alliance is still intact and small issues will be resolved soon. All party workers demand seat for their candidates.”