 Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections: AAP To Join MVA Press Conference At Shivalay Today
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Lok Sabha Elections: AAP To Join MVA Press Conference At Shivalay Today

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections: AAP To Join MVA Press Conference At Shivalay Today

The press meeting will be held at 11am at Shivalay, a Sena (UBT) party office, Sanjay Raut said.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Tuesday, April 09, 2024, 02:37 AM IST
article-image

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said on Monday that the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Sena (UBT), the NCP (SP) and the Congress, will hold a press conference today.

Representative of the AAP, whose leader Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was recently arrested in the excise corruption case, will join MVA leaders Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Balasaheb Thorat, Nana Patole and others at the press conference, he said.

Read Also
Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Forms Alliance With BAP, To Support Candidates On...
article-image

The press meeting will be held at 11am at Shivalay, a Sena (UBT) party office, he said.

“We have decided to conduct a joint press conference on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa,” Raut said, adding that the allies have resolvedmost of their seat-sharing issues.

Read Also
Gujarat Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Union Minister Parshottam Rupala To File Nomination Paper On April...
article-image

Seat Distribution And Candidate Declarations In MVA

The Sena (UBT) will contest 23 seats in Maharashtra, the NCP (SP) 10 seats and the Congress 13 seats.

All three parties have declared most of their candidates. While talking about Sangli seat, Raut said: “In every alliance there are small disputes. But our grand alliance is still intact and small issues will be resolved soon. All party workers demand seat for their candidates.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Pleased To Support': AIMIM Backs Anandraj Ambedkar's Candidacy From Amravati In Upcoming LS...

'Pleased To Support': AIMIM Backs Anandraj Ambedkar's Candidacy From Amravati In Upcoming LS...

Mumbai News: 'Lifting Of 2 Barfiwala Spans Enough To Fix Gokhale Bridge Issue', Says IIT Bombay

Mumbai News: 'Lifting Of 2 Barfiwala Spans Enough To Fix Gokhale Bridge Issue', Says IIT Bombay

Mumbai News: Metro Shoes Employee Defrauds Firms Of ₹ 17 Lakh, FIR Registered

Mumbai News: Metro Shoes Employee Defrauds Firms Of ₹ 17 Lakh, FIR Registered

Mumbai News: Crime Branch Files 600- Page Chargesheet In Ghosalkar Murder Case, Noronha's Bodyguard...

Mumbai News: Crime Branch Files 600- Page Chargesheet In Ghosalkar Murder Case, Noronha's Bodyguard...

Mumbai News: Bombay High Court Seeks Clarity From UCNITA Over Lease Renewal For Wilson College...

Mumbai News: Bombay High Court Seeks Clarity From UCNITA Over Lease Renewal For Wilson College...