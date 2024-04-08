Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Forms Alliance With BAP, To Support Candidates On Banswara And Bagidaura Seats

Left To Right Arjun Baminya, Rajkumar Roat, Arvind Damor | X

The last-minute decision to go with the alliance has put Congress in an embarrassing situation in Rajasthan. The Congress has officially decided not to contest on Banswara-Dungarpur Lok Sabha and Bagidaura assembly seats but lands in an unwanted situation as both the candidates who had filed their nominations as Congress candidates did not withdraw their names. The party could not trace them till the last time and now even after announcing an alliance with the Bharatiya Adivasi Party (BAP), as per the official list of contesting candidates issued by the Election Commission, the Congress candidates are also in the fray. However, the party have expelled both from the primary membership of the party.

Congress party's state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa announced the alliance of Congress and BAP by posting on social media late on Sunday night.

@INCIndia आगामी चुनाव में भारतीय आदिवासी पार्टी के प्रत्याशी का समर्थन बांसवाड़ा संसदीय क्षेत्र और बागीदौरा विधान सभा के उप चुनाव में करेगी। भारत के संविधान और लोकतंत्र को बचाना हमारा प्राथमिक उद्देश्य है। — Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa (@Sukhjinder_INC) April 7, 2024

The post reads 'Congress will support the candidate of Bharatiya Adivasi Party in the by-elections for Banswara Lok Sabha and Bagidaura Assembly seats. Protecting India's democracy and constitution is our primary objective.'

BAP Reacts To Congress Alliance Announcement

Responding to Randhawa, the BAP candidate Rajkumar Roat posted 'to protect the democratic constitutional system of India, the Congress high command has decided to support Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) in "Banswara Parliamentary Constituency and Bagidaura Assembly By-Elections". We welcome the announcement.'

The talks of the alliance were going on between both Congress and BAP for quite a long time but couldn't be finalised till the last date of nomination so a Youth Congress leader Arvind Damor filed the nomination as the Congress candidate in Banswara Loksabha seat and Kapur Singh on Bagidaura assembly seat where a by-election is scheduled. Both were given party symbols also, however party had not made any official announcement for this as the talks were going on.

Congress Expels Candidates For Disregarding Alliance Decision

On Sunday late at night, the party took the final call as Monday was the last day of withdrawal. Party sent the message to the local leadership regarding the alliance and withdrawal of nominations but both Damor and Kapur Singh switched off their phones and couldn't be traced till the last time.

As the time of withdrawal passed, the returning officer released the names of contesting elections of both the seats where Arvind Damor and Kapur Singh have been shown as Congress candidates.

Taking disciplinary action, the party expelled both from the party for six years.

Congress Faces Challenges In Rajasthan Alliances

The party sources said that the local leadership was not keen on this alliance as Banswara is a tribal-dominated seat reserved for Schedule Tribes and an alliance with Bthe hartiBhartiyaasi Party would damage Congress at the local level. Besides this, the party had faired quite well in the recent assembly election and won five out of eight assembly seats that came under this Loksabha election.

After Sikar and Nagaur, Banswara is the third Loksabha seat that has been given in alliance by the Congress in Rajasthan. The seats have been given to the Communist Party of India Marxcist (CPIM) and Rashtriya Loktantratmak Party (RLP) respectively.