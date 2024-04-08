Gujarat Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Union Minister Parshottam Rupala To File Nomination Paper On April 17 Amid His Ongoing Kshatriya Controversy

Union Minister Parshottam Rupala | File

As the Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat draw near, Union Minister Parshotam Rupala, contesting from the Rajkot constituency on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket, is set to file his nomination papers on April 16th. Amidst simmering controversy and ongoing protests, Rupala's nomination filing process is poised to be a closely watched event in the political landscape of the state.

The anticipation mounts as Union Minister Parshotam Rupala prepares to formally kick off his electoral journey by filing nomination papers for the Rajkot Lok Sabha constituency. City BJP leader Raju Dhruv confirmed the scheduled nomination filing, revealing that Rupala will submit his papers at Bahumali Bhawan in Rajkot following a grand public meeting. To bolster support and enthusiasm among party cadres, the BJP plans to organize a Vijay Vishwas Sammelan preceding Rupala's nomination filing ceremony.

Rajkot's Crucial Phase Amidst Rupala's Controversial Statement

With Gujarat slated to go to polls in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections and the last date for filing nominations set for April 19th, the political atmosphere in the state is charged with anticipation. Polling for the Rajkot constituency is scheduled for May 7th, with candidates gearing up for a spirited electoral battle. Following the issuance of the election notification on April 12th, candidates will commence the formal process of filing nomination forms, marking a pivotal phase in the electoral timeline.

Amidst preparations for his nomination filing, Rupala finds himself embroiled in controversy following remarks made on March 22nd, which sparked widespread outrage and protests from the Kshatriya Community. Despite issuing apologies on two occasions, the protests demanding the withdrawal of Rupala's candidacy from Rajkot have shown no signs of abating, casting a shadow over his electoral prospects.

Rupala's Turban Rally And Rajkot's Electoral Situation

In a bid to rally support and showcase solidarity, Rupala had earlier urged his supporters to don turbans (Pagadi) during the nomination filing procession, signaling a united front amidst the ongoing turmoil. However, with the controversy looming large, the political landscape in Rajkot remains fraught with uncertainty, with the BJP treading cautiously in navigating the sensitivities surrounding Rupala's candidacy.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has yet to declare its candidate for the Rajkot Lok Sabha seat, adding further intrigue to an already charged electoral battleground. With the nomination filing process set to unfold in the coming days, all eyes remain fixed on Rajkot as the political drama unfolds amidst fervent anticipation and heightened tensions.