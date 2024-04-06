Outrage In Mumbai's Kshatriya Community Over BJP's Parshottam Rupala's Derogatory Comment, Demands Candidature Cancellation

FPJ

As union minister Parshottam Rupala’s comments sparked a huge uproar within the Kshatriya community of Gujarat, the heat has spread to Mumbai as the community has demanded to cancel his candidature in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Kshatriyas in Mumbai have warned the Bharatiya Janata Party that if the minister’s candidature is not withdrawn, the community will vote against the party on all the seats in Mumbai.

Outrage Over Union Minister's Controversial Remarks Sparks Protests And Calls For Candidature Cancellation

Union state minister for animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries Parshottam Rupala, also a Lok Sabha candidate for the Rajkot constituency for the upcoming elections, sparked outrage within the Kshatriya community due to an election campaign speech in the constituency. In an attempt to praise the Rukhi Dalit community, Rupala had said, “Even the kings and royals had bowed down to the British and started a ‘roti-beti vyavahar’, but the Rukhi community did not budge.”

His comment triggered an unprecedented outrage within the Rajput Kshatriya community, who are the descendants of the erstwhile royal families of Gujarat, and widespread protests broke out in the state demanding cancellation of Rupala’s candidature. Amid attempts of settlements between the community and the BJP in Gujarat, the heat has spread to Mumbai where the community has a decent population of around 50 thousand people.

Community Calls for Candidature Cancellation And Vows To Vote Against BJP

The Kshatriya Rajput community living in Mumbai have also put forth the demand of cancelling the union minister’s candidature as a punishment against his comment on the community’s ‘mothers and sisters’. The Kshatriyas have warned that if Rupala’s candidature is not withdrawn by the party, they will be forced to vote against the BJP in all the constituencies of Mumbai and nearby districts.

Jitu Makwana, president of the Kshatriya Rajput community Mumbai, told the Free Press Journal that, “I have been working with BJP for the last 17 years but such a statement for any community coming from a union minister is not acceptable. We will oppose BJP until Rupala’s candidature is not cancelled. From Matunga to Ambernath and from Andheri to Virar, we have a population of 12 thousand families and all of us will vote against BJP if Rupala is not expelled.”

Community Demands Justice and Action Against Minister's Remarks

The community had also written an application letter to the senior police inspector of Mulund police station requesting legal action against the minister and provide justice to the community.

“We Kshatriyas have always stood on the front for the Hindu religion and have saved people’s lives when in danger. Not only the Kshatriyas but all the communities have shown their displeasure against the minister’s statement. If a person with such a mentality is serving as a union minister, what good will he do to the country? We are not asking the BJP to remove him and select a candidate from our community, we are fine with any person from any community but Rupala,” Makwana added.