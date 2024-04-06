Gujarat Police Detains Karni Sena National President Amid Kshatriya Community Protests Against Parshottam Rupala

The Gujarat police have detained Mahipal Makrana, the national president of Karni Sena, amidst escalating protests by the Kshatriya community against a controversial remark made by Union Minister Parshottam Rupala. Tensions have been mounting as the Kshatriya community expresses its anger toward the BJP leadership for its failure to heed their demand to revoke Rupala's candidacy for the Rajkot Lok Sabha seat, despite widespread protests across the state against his contentious comments.

Makrana arrived in Ahmedabad to extend his support to the Kshatriya community's protest on Saturday, only to be apprehended by the Ahmedabad police alongside other Kshatriya leaders. The detention comes amid a backdrop of increasing unrest within various communities over Rupala's remarks.

Rajput community members protest

In a parallel development, members of the Rajput community staged protests during a meeting held by Gujarat BJP Chief CR Paatil in Khambhalia. Their demand echoed that of the Kshatriya community—to withdraw Parshottam Rupala's candidature following his derogatory remarks about Rajputs and princely families.

The Kshatriya community's discontent has manifested in ongoing protests at public meeting venues where Rupala is scheduled to appear across Rajkot district, starting from Saturday. The fervor of the protests is expected to culminate in a massive rally planned by Kshatriya men and women in Rajkot on Saturday evening.

Union Minister Parshottam Rupala's statement

The turmoil stems from remarks made by Union Minister Parshottam Rupala, which have deeply offended both the Kshatriya and Rajput communities. Rupala's comments have ignited a firestorm of resentment, prompting widespread condemnation and calls for accountability within political circles.

As tensions continue to mount, the Gujarat police find themselves at the center of a delicate situation, tasked with maintaining law and order amidst escalating protests and growing dissatisfaction among various communities. The detention of Mahipal Makrana may turn the situation volatile during the current political landscape in Gujarat, where sentiments run high and demands for justice resonate loudly.

The coming days are likely to witness further developments as the protests intensify and pressure mounts on political leaders to address the grievances of the aggrieved communities. The fate of Parshottam Rupala's candidacy hangs in the balance as public outcry reverberates across Gujarat, demanding accountability and redressal for the derogatory remarks that have sparked widespread unrest.