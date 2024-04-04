Union Minister Parshottam Rupala Exudes Confidence Amidst Controversy, Says All Communities Support Him | X/@PRupala

Union Minister Parshottam Rupala, returning to Ahmedabad on Thursday after attending a crucial Union Cabinet meeting in New Delhi, expressed confidence in his continued support from various communities, including the Kshatriyas. Rupala's remarks came amidst ongoing controversy surrounding his candidacy for the Rajkot Lok Sabha seat, with the Kshatriya community demanding his removal.

While interacting with the media at the Ahmedabad airport, Rupala maintained his composure and remained focused, exuding confidence in his stance. Despite facing scrutiny and pressure from various quarters, Rupala appeared unfazed, displaying a calm demeanor that left the media personnel awestruck. Addressing questions from reporters, Rupala emphasized that he enjoys support from all communities, including the Kshatriyas. However, he refrained from disclosing the names of specific Kshatriya leaders supporting him, citing a desire to avoid escalating tensions further. Instead, he reiterated his trust in the BJP leadership to handle the matter effectively.

Rupala on support from Kshatriya leaders

"I can name all the Kshatriya leaders who are standing with me, but do not want to add fuel to the fire," Rupala stated, underlining his commitment to maintaining peace and stability amidst the ongoing controversy. "Our party leaders are engaging with the Kshatriya leaders, and I trust their judgment in resolving the situation." Rupala's composed demeanor and unwavering confidence in the BJP leadership signal the party's resolve to stand by his candidacy for the Rajkot Lok Sabha seat. Despite calls from some quarters for his removal, BJP leaders in Gujarat and New Delhi remain steadfast in their support for Rupala, expressing optimism about winning over the trust of the Kshatriya community in due course.

"I have addressed the concerns of the Kshatriya community from public platforms, and I believe I have done everything within my capacity," Rupala asserted, emphasizing his proactive approach in addressing the issues raised by the community. "Now, I leave it to the BJP leaders to handle the situation and ensure a favorable outcome." Rupala's statements reflect the BJP's confidence in its ability to navigate the complexities of the situation and emerge victorious in the upcoming elections. With the support of the party leadership and Rupala's unwavering determination, the BJP remains poised to overcome the challenges posed by the controversy and secure victory in Rajkot.